Spring Break Chicago: Visit Haunted Trails Joliet or Burbank, Enchanted Castle Lombard

If you're looking for something fun to do with the family for a local Spring Break trip, you may want to check out Trails Entertainment Centers.

The company runs Enchanted Castle in Lombard, Haunted Trails Joliet and Haunted Trails Burbank .

The centers offer all kinds of entertainment, from mini golf and laser tag to go-kart racing and batting cages.

RELATED: Looking for a staycation? Try out these Spring Break destinations in Illinois

Operations Manager Jeremy Halik said people can expect to have "a really great time" with the hundreds of games and new escape rooms.

Each location is open daily. Hours do change, so be sure to check the website before visiting.

