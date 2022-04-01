Polk Jail report – Friday, April 1, 2022

Related
Police hunt Walmart ‘magician’ who ‘stole’ $3,000 after using trick to con workers into giving him wrong change
POLICE are hunting a "magician" accused of using sleight of hand tricks to steal thousands from Walmart cashiers. The still-at-large suspect allegedly stole a total of $2,700 over two incidents using a trick called ‘quick-changing.’. Police in Seguin, a town of around 30,000 people near San Antonio, said on...
Man Jailed for Murdering Toddler Killed by Inmates
Semajs Short, 24, who pleaded guilty to killing a 2-year-old girl when he was 17 years old, was pronounced dead after he was attacked by a group of inmates.
Judge shoots down plea from girl abducted at birth to have sentence of kidnapper, who she still calls ‘mother,’ reduced
It looks like Gloria Williams won’t be getting out of jail anytime soon. Just days after it came to light that the young woman who Williams abducted nearly 24 years ago had written an impassioned letter to a Florida court asking that Williams’ sentence be cut in half, a Duval County Circuit Court judge reportedly shot down the plea Wednesday.
Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages
The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
Woman Abducted at Birth Begs Court To Release Kidnapper, ‘I Need My Mother Home’
Kamiyah Mobley was nearing adulthood when she learned that the woman who she believed was her mother was actually a kidnapper who abducted her from a maternity ward years before. But after being raised by Gloria Williams, Mobley still views the convicted felon as her mother and is begging for...
‘Cowardly and despicable’: Georgia father convicted of throwing infant son, breaking 22 of his bones
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia father has been convicted of throwing of throwing his 7-week-old son across the room, breaking 22 of the child’s bones and fracturing his skull. Michael Neal Stewart, 35, of Rock Spring, Georgia, was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison with the...
Young Dolph Murder Suspect Attacked in Jail
One of Young Dolph's suspected killers apparently has some enemies behind bars ... because he was recently attacked by another inmate. Justin Johnson, who is in custody on a slew of charges including first-degree murder, was punched by a fellow inmate at Tennessee's Shelby County Jail while in the middle of a phone call Friday ... his attorney tells TMZ.
Suspect Allegedly Confesses To Killing Elderly Lover, Encasing Body In Concrete
New details are coming to light in the murder of an elderly man found dead in a concrete-filled bathtub. Juan Tejedor Baron, 23, and Scott Hannon, 34, were arrested on Wednesday following a manhunt that began in Hawaii and ended in California, as previously reported. Now, Baron has allegedly confessed to brutally killing Gary Ruby, 73, at the victim’s upscale Honolulu home, as detailed in court documents obtained by Law&Crime.
Police ordered to pay nearly $1M settlement after arresting 65 young people at house party
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — A big house party on the last night of 2017 ended with 65 young people in handcuffs. A prosecutor said only one of them broke the law. Prosecutors now say the teens were targeted and a judge agrees. The young people who were celebrating New Year’s...
8 additional arrests made in Oconee Co. ‘drug round-up,’ 13 wanted
The sheriff’s office began the operations Thursday morning with a meeting and briefing at 9:00 a.m. at the Law Enforcement Center in Walhalla, officials said. The people who were wanted were based on controlled purchases of drugs by undercover deputies working with the sheriff's office.
Woman pushed in Piedmont Hospital garage has died, charge upgraded
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The woman who was seriously injured when she was pushed in front of a vehicle in the parking garage at Piedmont Hospital on March 1 has died, according to police. Police say that the victim was in an argument with 69-year-old Gloria Franklin before she was...
Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting
Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
Man killed in crash on I-85 North in Gwinnett County
SUWANEE, Ga. (CBS46) - Suwanee Police responded to a fatal crash Monday afternoon on I-85 northbound at exit 111/Lawrenceville Suwanee Road involving a tractor-trailer and a van. Suwanee Police Captain Robert Thompson tells us the person killed has been identified as 32-year-old Jorge Zuno, of Buford, Ga., and his next...
Innocent teenager wrongly accused of shooting was arrested and offered free meal to confess the crime, he was 20 miles away from the crime scene, possible civil lawsuit
The family of the Black teenager, who was wrongly accused of shooting and later arrested for the incident spending two days in juvenile detention, is planning to file a civil lawsuit against the police department after it was discovered that the officers who arrested the teenager offered him a free meal to confess the crime he didn’t commit.
Three men had enough fentanyl to kill every person in Georgia, now they’re headed to prison
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Three men tied to a drug trafficking organization are headed to prison. Investigators say the three lived in Gwinnett County but traveled to Atlanta in August of 2018 to meet a man for a drug deal. Police stopped the men after the deal and found 22 kilos of fentanyl in a box in the back set of their truck.
Sherri Papini is released from jail on $120,000 bond after her arrest for faking 2016 kidnapping
A Northern California woman who was arrested last week for allegedly faking her own 2016 kidnapping and lying to federal agents has been released from jail.A federal judge allowed Sherri Papini, 39, to be released after her family posted a $120,000 bond on Tuesday. Ms Papini must undergo psychiatric treatment and surrender her passport as conditions of her release.Wearing a gray hoodie and keeping her head down, Ms Papini ran out the doors of the jail in Sacramento and, embraced by friends or family, dashed to a car past a throng of reporters and photographers shouting questions.During a virtual detention...
Jonesboro traffic stop leads to arrest of man sought in DeKalb murder case
A man was arrested in Jonesboro Thursday after officers discovered he was wanted in DeKalb County on murder charges tied to a 2021 homicide case. Jonesboro police pulled over Derico Joseph McCoggle, 20, for a traffic stop on Fayetteville Road. Officers said the Jonesboro resident appeared nervous and tossed a firearm out the passenger’s side of the car when he was asked to show his hands.
Open-mouth kiss passed drug balloon to inmate, gets woman 2 years in prison
A Tennessee woman was sentenced yesterday to two years in prison for passing drugs to an inmate during an open-mouth kiss in 2017. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Lisa Montpelier, 48, of Johnson City, Tennessee, was sentenced to 24 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann.
Large amount of controlled substances seized Monday in Scottsboro
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Two men were arrested Monday in Scottsboro after the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office uncovered a large amount of controlled substances. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, approximately 142 grams of methamphetamine, 84 grams of crack cocaine, 20 grams of cocaine HCL, 33 packages of marijuana, oxycodone, hydrocodone, clonazepam, amphetamine and psilocybin were discovered at a Scottsboro residence.
Ex-Nurse Convicted Of Killing Kids' Cognitively Impaired Nanny In 1999 After Years Of Abuse
A former nurse has been convicted of killing her cognitively impaired live-in nanny in 1999. A jury on Wednesday convicted Linda LaRoche, 66, of murdering Peggy Lynn Johnson-Schroeder, 23, in 1999, CBS 58 reports. She was found guilty of both first-degree intentional homicide and of hiding the her victim's corpse.
