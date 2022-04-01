ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Arrow’ & ‘The Hobbit’ Star Manu Bennett Joins Constantin Movie ‘Perfect Addiction’; Filming Begins Monday In Poland

By Andreas Wiseman
 1 day ago
EXCLUSIVE: Arrow and The Hobbit actor Manu Bennett is joining Kiana Madeira ( Trinkets ), Ross Butler ( 13 Reasons Why ) and Matthew Noszka ( Star ) in YA movie Perfect Addiction .

Filming is due to get underway in Poland on Monday.

Written by Stephanie Sanditz ( The High Life ) and to be directed by Castille Landon ( Fear of Rain ), the story centers on successful boxing trainer Sienna Lane, who discovers that her boyfriend Jax, the reigning champion, has been cheating on her with her own sister. She sets out to get revenge by training the one man capable of dethroning him: his arch-nemesis Kayden. Bennett will play Julian, the MMA coach to Kiana Madeira’s Sienna.

Producers are Constantin Film ’s Robert Kulzer, JB Pictures’ Jeremy Bolt, and Aron Levitz, President of Wattpad Webtoon Studios. Executive producers are Constantin’s Martin Moszkowicz, Wattpad’s Eric Lehrman and Lindsey Weems Ramey. Endeavor Content handles sales.

The film is based on Claudia Tan’s bestselling novel that garnered 81 million reads on social storytelling platform Wattpad. It won the People’s Choice Award at the 2015 Wattys.

The movie re-teams German powerhouse Constantin with Bolt, with whom they worked on the Resident Evil movie franchise, assassin action movie Polar starring Mads Mikkelsen and Vanessa Hudgens, and video-game adaption Monster Hunter starring Milla Jovovich.

New Zealand actor Bennett is best known for roles in Spartacus , Arrow , The Shannara Chronicles and The Hobbit movie series in which he played feared Orc Azog.

Bennett is repped by Gersh and Zero Gravity Management.

