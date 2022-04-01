ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
04/01/2022 Booking Report for Bulloch County

By AllOnGeorgia
These records are matters of public information provided by...

WTGS

Statesboro man arrested, charged in Bulloch County rape case

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — The Statesboro Police Department said it has arrested a man in connection with the April 25, 2021 rape of a woman. Officers said Brandon Donyea Thompson, 24, was arrested in the Atlanta area and was transported back to Bulloch County. According to a press release,...
STATESBORO, GA
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For March 21, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Early Monday morning, Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of US 65 and Bothwell Park Road. During the vehicle stop, the odor of marijuana was detected. A search of the vehicle was conducted, and three marijuana roaches were located on the driver. Clay Reynolds, of Marshall, was released with summonses for Speeding and Possession of Marijuana.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
Wave 3

Wife finds video, reports husband in molestation of 5-year-old

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta man was arrested on suspicion of molesting a 5-year-old girl after his wife found a video of it and called authorities, according to deputies. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called at 4:15 a.m. Sunday to a home in the 3800...
AUGUSTA, GA
CBS 46

Woman pushed in Piedmont Hospital garage has died, charge upgraded

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The woman who was seriously injured when she was pushed in front of a vehicle in the parking garage at Piedmont Hospital on March 1 has died, according to police. Police say that the victim was in an argument with 69-year-old Gloria Franklin before she was...
ATLANTA, GA
WSAV News 3

Man arrested for murder in West Savannah shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A suspect has been arrested for allegedly killing a 42-year-old in West Savannah last month. Shawn Campbell Jr., 21, was arrested for murder on Monday by the Savannah Police Department (SPD). Detectives believe Campbell shot Timothy Lewis nearly a month ago on Feb. 23. Around 10:30 p.m. that Wednesday, officers responded […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Woman shot four times, suspect turns self in

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – On March 6, around 4:11 am, the Waynesboro Police Department responded to a call in reference to shots fired on the 600 block of Pauline Jenkins Street. Once officers arrived they made contact with Jocelyn Nelson who was shot four times though her kitchen door. Ms. Nelson identified the suspect as […]
WAYNESBORO, GA
WJBF

Augusta man arrested and charged for rape and incest found guilty

AUGUSTA, Georgia (WJBF) — The Augusta man arrested and charged with rape and incest has been found guilty. According to District Attorney Jared T. Williams, Nicholas Alexander Mims was found guilty of Rape and Incest by a Richmond County jury in the matter of State of Georgia v. Nicholas Mims. D.A. Williams says that this […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJCL

UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly crash on Interstate 16 in Bulloch County

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — Update 10:59 p.m.:. According to the Georgia State Patrol, a Volkswagen Beetle was previously stopped in the emergency lane and began traveling east on Interstate 16 in the right lane. A Chevrolet Silverado was traveling in the right lane and while approaching the Volkswagen from the rear, the front of the Silverado struck the rear of the Volkswagen. After impact, both vehicles traveled across the left lane and into the center median. The driver of the Volkswagen, Deana Morgan, age 51 of Ellabell, Georgia, suffered fatal injuries. The driver of the Silverado was treated for minor injuries and released.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Alex Murdaugh’s latest request could land him in more legal trouble

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Alex Murdaugh’s attempt to step away from his wife’s estate has landed him in more legal trouble. The court-appointed co-receivers have filed a request to sanction Alex, saying that he is trying to violate an order that stops him from moving any of his money around to keep it from […]
LAW
WSAV News 3

Man sent to prison in Georgia farm loan scam

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A former loan officer accused of defrauding banks out of $648,000 in loans to fake farmers has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison. U.S. District Judge Marc T. Treadwell of Macon recently sentenced 33-year-old William Spigener III of Columbus to serve 40 months in prison. The Telegraph […]
MACON, GA
WSAV News 3

Police: 5 vehicles involved in Highway 80 crash

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – A multi-vehicle crash temporarily closed down traffic to Tybee Island mid-day Friday near Fort Pulaski. According to the Chatham County Police Department, five vehicles were involved in the incident on Highway 80. WSAV News 3 is told there was one serious injury and several minor injuries involved. Further details on […]
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
WJCL

Police in Statesboro investigating deadly shooting, suspect detained

STATESBORO, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Police in Statesboro say one man is dead and another person has been detained after a shooting Wednesday night. According to the Statesboro Police Department, Bulloch County 911 received calls around 7 p.m. about shots fired on the 100 block of Church Street.
STATESBORO, GA
WALB 10

APD: Woman wanted on arson, assault charges

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for help finding a woman wanted on arson and aggravated assault charges. The department’s criminal investigation bureau is looking for Anesha Breona Holder, 24. She is described as 5′4 and weighs 137 pounds. Police said she is...
ALBANY, GA
WRBL News 3

Suspects arrested, narcotics and gambling devices seized in Opelika raid

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A multi-agency operation led to an early Saturday morning raid at home in Opelika.  Details are still surfacing, but Opelika police confirmed on Saturday, April 2, at approximately 12:30 AM, Opelika Police, Auburn Police, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Lee County SWAT, the Lee County District Attorney’s Office, and Aviation Unit of the […]
OPELIKA, AL

