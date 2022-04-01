ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Alex Fudge becomes tenth LSU player to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

By Jonathan Wagner about 5 hours
 1 day ago
David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

Following the dismissal of former head coach Will Wade, the LSU Tigers basketball program has seen a mass exodus with a ton of players entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. On Friday morning, forward Alex Fudge became the tenth LSU player to enter the portal, according to On3’s Matt Zenitz.

This past season was Fudge’s freshman year and first at LSU. He played in 29 games with one start, averaging 3.3 points with 3.2 rebounds in 13.9 minutes per game. Fudge is a former four-star recruit according to the On3 Consensus.

On Thursday, Eric Gaines and Efton Reid entered the portal, opting to leave LSU. Shareef O’Neal, Jerrell Colbert, Bradley Ezewiro, Brandon Murray, Xavier Pinson, Adam Miller, and Justice Williams have also been lost to the portal.

New LSU head coach Matt McMahon is bringing some familiarity with him from Murray State, as a couple of Racers stars have joined the Tigers. Those players are guards Trae Hannibal and Justice Hill.

Transfer portal background information for LSU

The NCAA Transfer Portal, which covers every NCAA sport at the Division I, II and III levels, is a private database with names of student-athletes who wish to transfer. It is not accessible to the public.

The process of entering the portal is done through a school’s compliance office. Once a player provides written notification of an intent to transfer, the office enters the player’s name in the database and everything is off and running. The compliance office has 48 hours to comply with the player’s request and that request cannot be refused.

Once a player’s name shows up in the portal, other schools can contact the player. Players can change their minds at any point and withdraw from the portal. However, once a player enters the portal, the current scholarship no longer has to be honored. In other words, if a player enters the portal but decides to stay, the school is not obligated to provide a scholarship anymore.

The database is a normal database, sortable by a variety of topics, including (of course) sport and name. A player’s individual entry includes basic details such as contact info, whether the player was on scholarship and whether the player is transferring as a graduate student.

A player can ask that a “do not contact” tag be placed on the report. In those instances, the players don’t want to be contacted by schools unless they’ve initiated the communication.

The portal has been around since Oct. 15, 2018 and the new calendar cycle within the portal begins each August. For example, the 2021-22 cycle started Aug. 1. During the 2020-21 cycle, 2,626 FBS football players entered the transfer portal (including walk-ons). That comes after 1,681 entered during the 2019-20 cycle and 1,709 during the abbreviated 2018-19 cycle. In comparison, 1,833 Division I basketball players entered the portal during the 2020-21 cycle after totals of 1,020 in 2019-20 and 1,063 in 2018-19.

