What to Watch podcast: The 2022 Grammys (finally) honor the best music of the year

By EW Staff
EW.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEach product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. After being delayed from their original January date, the Grammy Awards finally arrive this weekend, with Jon Batiste leading the nominees. But Olivia Rodrigo...

Primetimer

HBO unveils the trailer for Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel

Jerrod Carmichael's third HBO standup special, directed by Bo Burnham, premieres April 1. Carmichael, who will host SNL for the first time on April 9 to promote the special, made his HBO standup special debut with the Spike Lee-directed Jerrod Carmichael: Love at the Store in 2014, followed by the Burnham-directed Jerrod Carmichael: 8 in 2017 and 2019's two-part video diary Home Videos and Sermon On The Mount.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘SNL’ Back From Hiatus This Weekend With Jerrod Carmichael Hosting, Musical Guest Gunna

Click here to read the full article. Saturday Night Live returns this weekend after a long hiatus for spring break, bringing in comedian, actor, writer and producer Jerrod Carmichael for his first appearance as host. Carmichael is best known for the semi-autobiographical NBC sitcom The Carmichael Show, which ran for two years on the network. Joining him and also making his SNL debut is rapper/singer/songwriter Gunna, who will perform part of his third album DS4Ever, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 in January. In the promo clip, the two are joined by Heidi Gardner, who make a promise that they’re both bringing their A-Game this week. Watch the SNL promo above. More from Deadline'Saturday Night Live's Aidy Bryant Signs With CAA'SNL': Lizzo To Pull Double Duty, Jerrod Carmichael & Jake Gyllenhaal To Host As NBC Sets April Headliners'SNL's Weekend Update: Resident Film Critic Terry Fink Reviews 2022 Oscar Nominees 'The Power Of The Dog,' 'Encanto' & 'Belfast'Best of DeadlineTV Finales: CBS Sets 'Bull' End Date & Season Wraps For 19 Other SeriesTV Cancellations Photo Gallery: Shows Ending In 2022 & BeyondAwards Season Red Carpet Photos: Oscars, SAG Awards, Indie Spirits & More
TV SHOWS
The Hollywood Reporter

Critics Choice Awards: ‘The Power of the Dog,’ Will Smith, Troy Kotsur, Ariana DeBose Among Top Winners

The 27th annual Critics Choice Awards returned to an in-person ceremony Sunday, with Netflix’s The Power of the Dog taking home top prizes for best picture and best director for Jane Campion. Will Smith, Jessica Chastain, Troy Kotsur and Ariana DeBose were among the other big winners in the film categories. Television stars Jason Sudeikis, Jean Smart, Kieran Culkin, Jennifer Coolidge, Murray Bartlett, Melanie Lynskey and Lee Jung-jae also won awards. Nailed It! host and Grand Crew star Nicole Byer was joined by All American‘s Taye Diggs to emcee the event, simulcast on The CW and TBS.More from The Hollywood ReporterOscars:...
MOVIES
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jerrod Carmichael
Person
Judd Apatow
Person
Gary Oldman
Complex

Donald Glover Shares His Thoughts on Will Smith’s Oscars Slap, Gives Update on New Music

With Atlanta’s third season now being rolled out, complete with a pair of Hiro Murai-directed premiere episodes, star and creator Donald Glover stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to give fans some insight on how his creative process has changed over the years. Expectedly, Glover was also asked about Will Smith’s Oscars slap, as well as the possibility of a new album under the Childish Gambino moniker.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb left stunned by Jenna Bush Hager's spectacular on-air appearance

Hoda Kotb had quite the shocked reaction upon seeing how her co-star Jenna Bush Hager looked on a new installment of Today with Hoda and Jenna. The two NBC stars walked out to applause from the studio in their signature ombre robes as they concealed the outfits that had been chosen for them to wear by their producer.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
TV SHOWS
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Ciara, Deon Cole, Louis Gossett Jr., Tamela Mann, & More Join Cast Of ‘The Color Purple’ Musical Movie

Click here to read the full article. Just when you thought the cast of The Color Purple musical couldn’t get any better, new members have been announced. On Tuesday (March 22), it was reported that Ciara is set to play adult Nettie. It was previously announced that Halle Bailey will play young Nettie. Outside of her music career, Ciara does have a host of acting roles under her belt including starring roles in MTV’s All You’ve Got (2006), Mama, I Want to Sing! (2011), and That’s My Boy (2012). She also landed a guest appearance on Season 6 of BET’s The Game.More from...
MOVIES
Primetimer

Who's Who in Julia on HBO Max

Julia is the new HBO Max comedy series from creator Daniel Goldfarb (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), and just like the 2009 bifurcated biopic (Julie & Julia), it's named after its subject — the great chef and TV personality Julia Child. Her life and career are certainly fascinating enough to warrant it, although it remains to be seen whether the new series can manage to qualitatively separate itself from a film that starred Meryl Streep. The TV series will get more space to tell the fascinating story of Child's TV series The French Chef, however, and that could be all kinds of fun.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Composer Jeff Danna Channels “Positivity” Of Legendary TV Chef Julia Child With ‘Julia’ Score – Hear An Exclusive Track

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has the first exclusive track from Jeff Danna’s score for Julia, which is set for release tomorrow via Watertower Music. HBO Max’s eight episode comedy series is inspired by Julia Child’s (Sarah Lancashire) extraordinary life and her long-running television series, The French Chef, which pioneered the modern cooking show. Through Julia’s life and her singular joie de vivre, the series explores a pivotal time in American history—the emergence of public television as a new social institution, feminism and the women’s movement, the nature of celebrity and America’s cultural evolution. At its heart, the show...
CELEBRITIES

