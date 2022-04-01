ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

4-star 2024 CB Zion Ferguson recaps first-ever Alabama visit

By Joseph Hastings about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cplVX_0ewStTsj00
(Photo via Zion Ferguson's Twitter)

4-star CB Zion Ferguson recaps Thursday's trip to Alabama, how his conversation with Travaris Robinson went, and what he thought of how the Crimson Tide's secondary looked.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

4-Star OL Olaus Alinen dives into his final four

After moving from Finland to Connecticut, Olaus Alinen has become one of the top prospects in the country. The 6-foot-6, 311-pound offensive tackle out of Windsor (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School is the No. 218 prospect in the On300 and he is coveted by some of the top programs in the country.
FOOTBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama offers 2023 4-star OT from Texas

Alabama continues to seek out some of the top prospects from the 2023 recruiting class to hopefully put together another national championship-worthy team. Currently, the Crimson Tide’s 2023 recruiting class does not have a commitment from an offensive linemen, but only two verbal commitments from defensive backs. Today, Alabama...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Popculture

Former USWNT Star Hope Solo Arrested in North Carolina

Hope Solo, a former soccer star who won two gold medals with the United States Women's National Team, was arrested in North Carolina for driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest, according to TMZ Sports. Solo, 40, was taken into custody in a Walmart parking lot off Parkway Villiage Circle in Winston-Salem, North Carolina before being taken to the Forsyth County jail for processing. Police told TMZ Sports that Solo was arrested for impaired driving (DWI), resisting arrest and misdemeanor child abuse as two children were in the car.
NFL
College Football HQ

Auburn football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look for Auburn in the SEC picture and playoff race this season? Let's take a look at the Auburn football schedule for the Tigers' 2022 season Auburn football 2022 scheduleApril 9 A-Day Spring Game Week 1, Sept. 3 vs. Mercer Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. San Jose State Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travaris Robinson
FanSided

What Nick Saban has done in NFL Draft is amazing

The NFL development factory Nick Saban has built in Tuscaloosa is a 21st-century marvel. Search through all the NFL Draft details going back to the first one in 1936 – and maybe another coach in another era came close to Saban. But, not one has done so in the Saban-Era.
NFL
FanSided

NFL Draft: Nine former players worked out at Alabama Football Pro Day

Nine former Alabama football players worked out on Wednesday in front of dozens of NFL scouts and team officials. Two more former Crimson Tide players, still recovering from injuries did not work out but talked with NFL Draft team representatives. Including injured wide receiver, Jameson Williams, three of the 11...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tosh Lupoi excited to ‘collaborate’ with Dan Lanning and build dominant defense at Oregon

Oregon Ducks’ new defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to Eugene, having spent five years at Alabama under coach Nick Saban, as well as three years in the NFL. However, he’s not looking to immediately implement the exact same defensive sets from his days with the Crimson Tide, but rather, he is looking forward to collaborating with the rest of the staff, including defensive guru and head coach Dan Lanning, while also getting a sense of this team’s personnel. “Just the growth and understanding and what we did at Alabama, I think it’s a collaborative effort,” Lupoi...
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cb Zion Ferguson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Noah Sewell says Dan Lanning’s defense is ‘above and beyond’ his expectations

As one of the most talented players at your position in the nation, and someone who undoubtedly has a future at the professional level should success continue to come your way, the idea of going through a coaching change before what is expected to be your final year in college could be unsettling. For Oregon Ducks’ standout linebacker Noah Sewell, the prospect of getting for Georgia Bulldogs defensive coordinator Dan Lanning as a coach could be better described as invigorating. RelatedLeBron James gives shout out to Oregon Ducks' Mookie Cook after commitment Lanning comes to the Ducks as one of the best defensive...
NFL
On3.com

Alabama OL JC Latham has 'picked up his intensity' this spring

JC Latham was Alabama’s top signing from the 2021 recruiting class. For anyone who saw him play in high school, that news isn’t remotely shocking. His natural frame and athleticism for an offensive lineman were impressive, and it felt like he hadn’t come close to reaching his ceiling yet.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

With no picks in the 1st round, whom will the Chicago Bears select? Brad Biggs’ NFL mock draft 1.0.

A busy offseason packed with some huge trades has created a situation in which eight teams — a quarter of the NFL — are without first-round draft picks. The Chicago Bears are included in that group as a result of their trade up to select quarterback Justin Fields a year ago. Six teams are stocked with two first-rounders, and the Philadelphia Eagles own three picks in Round 1. Here is a mock ...
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
54K+
Followers
37K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy