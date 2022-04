A West Michigan resident's complaint against law enforcement appears to be inaccurate after body camera footage is released. A local man found two opossums lying in the middle of the road around Midnight last Wednesday Night. The man stopped his vehicle and activated his hazard lights in a way that shielded the critters from being hit while he figured out how to safely move them. Opossums are known for "playing possum." It was unclear if they were alive and injured or if they were dead. That's when a Lowell Police officer pulled up to assist. The man that originally pulled over to help the opossums was apparently not happy with his interaction with law enforcement according to WZZM,

LOWELL, MI ・ 11 DAYS AGO