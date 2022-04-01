Pa. suspect wanted for shooting man in face: Video

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for a man who shot at a crowd of people and shot a man two times in West Oak Lane.

The incident happened on March 23, 2022, at a local bar located at 1400 E. Johnson Street around 3:30 am.

According to police, a man said he got into a verbal confrontation with two men outside the bar. One of the men, police say, fired shots from a semi-automatic handgun, striking the victim in the back and face.

The suspect leaves the scene, then comes back to fire more shots into the crowd outside, police say. He then will be seen fleeing moments later in a white Land Rover SUV, police say.

Police urge the public to contact the Shooting Investigation Group 215-686-8271 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.

