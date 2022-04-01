ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Famed fashion photographer Patrick Demarchelier dies at age 78

By Neda Ulaby
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePatrick Demarchelier, a leading fashion photographer of his era, has died, according to a statement on his Instagram account. "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Patrick Demarchelier on March 31st 2022, at the age of 78. He is survived by his wife Mia, his three sons...

