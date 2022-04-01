Man facing charges after early-morning pursuit

UPDATE (11:53 a.m. on Friday, April 1): Rapheal Jay Ray was arraigned in Putnam County Magistrate Court on Friday morning. He was charged with fleeing with reckless indifference, obstructing, speeding and driving without proper registration.

Bond was set at $30,000 cash or surety.

UPDATE (10:42 a.m. on Friday, April 1): According to Putnam County Magistrate Court, the suspect arrested was 30-year-old Rapheal Jay Ray.

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—One person is in custody after a pursuit on I-64 early Friday morning.

Kanawha County Metro says that the pursuit shut down the Montrose exit of I-64 East when the suspect’s vehicle was stopped so authorities could make the arrest.

This is a developing story, and we will provide more details as they become available.

