NHL

Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Notches OT winner, assist

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Malkin scored the game-winning goal in overtime and added an assist in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Wild....

www.cbssports.com

Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Zucker in Penguins Locker Room Postgame, GMs Like LTIR

It really doesn’t mean anything, but it could mean a lot. Pittsburgh Penguins winger Jason Zucker was in the locker room following the Penguins’ 4-3 OT win over the Minnesota Wild. It didn’t appear he was on crutches, but the team-released video only showed him leaning against the wall. Head coach Mike Sullivan loved the Penguins’ effort. Elliotte Friedman emptied his notebook from the GM meetings, and the Boston Bruins honored Tuukka Rask.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Zucker Returns but Suffers Gruesome Injury in 2nd Period

If it wasn’t bad luck, Jason Zucker would have no luck at all. The Pittsburgh Penguins winger has endured injury-filled two-plus seasons since the Penguins acquired him near the 2020 NHL trade deadline. Last season, he suffered a broken leg and missed significant time. This season, he missed the last 30 games due to core muscle surgery, and 37 of the last 38 games with the injury.
HOCKEY
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Should the Flyers Blow it Up? New Penguins Lines

There is a certain pall over the Pittsburgh Penguins stretch run. The loss to the New York Rangers seems to have jarred folks a bit more than the usual loss, and I’ll get into that game a bit more later this morning before doing a pregame as the Penguins face Marc-Andre Fleury and the Minnesota Wild Thursday night at the Xcel Center. Around the league, should the Philadelphia Flyers nuke the roster and start over? Should the Edmonton Oilers keep Evander Kane at the expense of good young talent?
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Kingerski: Rangers Exposed Penguins Shortcomings, But…

The reverberations in the Pittsburgh Penguins team and fanbase were palpable. The Penguins lost for the second time in less than a week against their likely Round One opponent, the New York Rangers. While head coach Mike Sullivan was able to make a few alterations at Wednesday’s practice, many fans tripped over the dog running towards the keyboard to predict impending doom.
NHL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Minor league report: Penguins tie franchise record with 9-2 rout of Islanders

Forwards Drew O’Connor and Sam Poulin each scored two goals for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in a 9-2 home win against the Bridgeport Islanders at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday. Defenseman Juuso Riikola recorded three assists for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (30-27-4-4) while forward Alex Nylander contributed a goal and an...
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Falls to Pens in OT

Talbot allowed four goals on 39 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Penguins. After letting in three goals in the first 30 minutes of game action, Talbot managed to hold the Penguins off the board for the remainder of regulation, allowing Minnesota to erase a two-goal deficit to force overtime. He couldn't keep it going in the extra session, as Evgeni Malkin won it for the visitors. This was only the second game Talbot has dropped beyond regulation, and he's added 27 wins and 12 regulation losses.
NHL
FOX Sports

Keith Yandle's "Iron Man" NHL streak ends at 989

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers scratched defenseman Keith Yandle for Saturday's game against Toronto, ending the NHL's Iron Man record for consecutive games played at 989. The 35-year-old Yandle started his streak March 26, 2009, with Phoenix. He passed retired center Doug Jarvis for the mark of 965...
NHL
FOX Sports

Malkin scores in OT, Penguins beat Wild 4-3

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Evgeni Malkin scored 3:57 into overtime and Rickard Rakell had two goals as the Pittsburgh Penguins halted Minnesota's seven-game winning streak Thursday night with a 4-3 victory over the Wild. Jake Guentzel added his 32nd goal of the season for Pittsburgh. Rakell has three...
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Brayden Schenn: Deposits goal in overtime loss

Schenn scored a goal on three shots, logged seven hits and went minus-2 in Friday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Oilers. Schenn has enjoyed a solid run of offense lately with three goals and 10 assists in his last 11 outings. The 30-year-old center is up to 19 tallies, 45 points, 92 shots on net, 97 hits and a plus-15 rating through 51 contests this season. Despite playing in a third-line role at even strength, he remains a key part of the Blues' offense.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Justin Faulk: Mixed results Friday

Faulk logged an assist and went minus-4 in Friday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Oilers. Faulk helped out on a Brayden Schenn goal in the second period, but that was his lone contribution to the offense. Defensively, he was often caught on the ice when the Oilers scored, making Friday's performance a mixed bag. Faulk hasn't had many bad games this season -- he's at 31 points, 129 shots on net, 135 hits, 89 blocked shots and a plus-29 rating in 61 contests.
NHL
FOX Sports

Toronto visits Philadelphia after Nylander's 2-goal game

Toronto Maple Leafs (43-19-5, second in the Atlantic) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (21-35-11, seventh in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: Toronto visits the Philadelphia Flyers after William Nylander scored two goals in the Maple Leafs' 7-3 victory against the Jets. The Flyers are 7-23-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia ranks ninth in...
NHL
NHL
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
Sports
ClutchPoints

NHL Odds: Wild vs. Hurricanes prediction, odds, and pick – 4/2/2022

How good is today’s NHL slate of action? In another marquee matchup between two squads looking to make some noise on what has been successful seasons so far, the Minnesota Wild travel to the Tar Heel State to take on the Carolina Hurricanes in what should be an instant classic. Let’s take a look at our NHL odds series, where our Wild-Hurricanes pick and prediction will be revealed.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Report Card: Penguins Match NHL-Best Avalanche, Rough Day for Malkin (+)

Twice. The Pittsburgh Penguins scored a momentous tying goal twice against the Colorado Avalanche. Twice. And twice Colorado buried the next chance on the next shift on the next shot. Once, Evgeni Malkin’s line was burned with a lax backcheck, and a sneaky defenseman (Devan Toews) burned Sidney Crosby’s line. Toews was uncovered near the net and knew where to stand for a big bounce off the back wall.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bucks' Brook Lopez: Will be back Sunday

Lopez (rest) will play Sunday against the Mavericks. The Bucks' key starters got Friday's game against the Clippers off but will be back in action Sunday. Since returning to the starting five, he's averaged 11.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 24.0 minutes.
NBA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Matt Brash: Wins rotation spot

Brash was officially announced as a member of Seattle's Opening Day rotation Saturday. Brash has yet to pitch above Double-A, though he's actually already spent time on the major-league roster. He was called up in the final week of last season but didn't get into a game. Brash wasn't a particularly high pick in the 2019 draft, going 113th overall, but he broke out last season, posting a 2.31 ERA in 20 outings split between High-A and Double-A. He struck out an impressive 35.1 percent of opposing batters, though he'll need to improve on his 11.9 percent walk rate. He'll be making a big jump this season, but the Mariners clearly have faith in him.
MLB

