NHL

Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Tops Wild in OT

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

DeSmith made 28 saves in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild. DeSmith...

www.cbssports.com

Pgh Hockey Now

Malkin, Penguins Win Wild OT in Minnesota; Zucker Injured

The Pittsburgh Penguins lost a two-goal lead and winger Jason Zucker. In a breathtaking game against the Minnesota Wild, officials alternated between soft calls and surprising non-calls. The teams needed more than sixty minutes before Evgeni Malkin got three whacks near the net to get the puck across the goal line.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Zucker in Penguins Locker Room Postgame, GMs Like LTIR

It really doesn’t mean anything, but it could mean a lot. Pittsburgh Penguins winger Jason Zucker was in the locker room following the Penguins’ 4-3 OT win over the Minnesota Wild. It didn’t appear he was on crutches, but the team-released video only showed him leaning against the wall. Head coach Mike Sullivan loved the Penguins’ effort. Elliotte Friedman emptied his notebook from the GM meetings, and the Boston Bruins honored Tuukka Rask.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Should the Flyers Blow it Up? New Penguins Lines

There is a certain pall over the Pittsburgh Penguins stretch run. The loss to the New York Rangers seems to have jarred folks a bit more than the usual loss, and I’ll get into that game a bit more later this morning before doing a pregame as the Penguins face Marc-Andre Fleury and the Minnesota Wild Thursday night at the Xcel Center. Around the league, should the Philadelphia Flyers nuke the roster and start over? Should the Edmonton Oilers keep Evander Kane at the expense of good young talent?
NHL
Person
Evgeni Malkin
Person
Casey Desmith
Times Leader

Lehigh Valley sinks WBS Penguins with tiebreaking goal in third period

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Lehigh Valley’s Wade Allison broke a tie 5:21 into the third period and the Penguins missed an opportunity to improve their playoff positioning with a 4-2 loss to the Phantoms on Friday night in Allentown. Despite getting goals early in...
NHL
KARE 11

Malkin scores in OT, Penguins beat Wild 4-3

ST PAUL, Minn. — Evgeni Malkin scored 3:57 into overtime and Rickard Rakell had two goals as the Pittsburgh Penguins halted Minnesota's seven-game winning streak Thursday night with a 4-3 victory over the Wild. Jake Guentzel added his 32nd goal of the season for Pittsburgh. Rakell has three goals...
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Falls to Pens in OT

Talbot allowed four goals on 39 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Penguins. After letting in three goals in the first 30 minutes of game action, Talbot managed to hold the Penguins off the board for the remainder of regulation, allowing Minnesota to erase a two-goal deficit to force overtime. He couldn't keep it going in the extra session, as Evgeni Malkin won it for the visitors. This was only the second game Talbot has dropped beyond regulation, and he's added 27 wins and 12 regulation losses.
NHL
Times Leader

Statement win: WBS Penguins score nine unanswered to thrash Bridgeport

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Playing in arguably the biggest game of the season to this point, the Penguins found another gear. Facing an early two-score deficit against Bridgeport, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton answered in spectacular fashion. The Penguins scored nine unanswered goals to tie the franchise’s best output in history to smash the Islanders 9-2 on Saturday in front of a sold-out crowd at Mohegan Sun Arena.
NHL
#Penguin
WGAU

Zegras' goal helps Ducks top Coyotes, snap 11-game skid

GLENDALE, Ariz. — (AP) — Trevor Zegras scored another lacrosse-style goal, Isac Lundestrom had two goals and an assist, Anthony Stolarz made 22 saves for his third shutout of the season and the Anaheim Ducks snapped an 11-game losing streak with a 5-0 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Friday night.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Starting in Washington

Talbot will start between the pipes in Sunday's road game versus the Capitals, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Talbot wasn't great in his last start Thursday versus the Penguins, surrendering four goals on 39 shots en route to a 4-3 overtime loss. He'll try to get back in the win column in a road matchup with a Washington team that's 16-14-5 at home this year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Officially done for season

Crouse (hand) won't play again this season, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports. Given that Crouse has a broken hand and the Coyotes are nowhere near the playoff race, it makes sense he won't be rushed back. The 24-year-old winger isn't expected to miss training camp for the 2022-23 campaign. He finished this season with 34 points, 181 hits, 131 shots on net and 52 PIM and could be a top-six option for the Coyotes next year.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Good, Avalanche Just a Bit Better in 3-2 Loss

The Pittsburgh Penguins (41-19-10) were good on Saturday. They earned scoring chances, skated with energy and maintained their system but they faced the best team in the NHL. The Colorado Avalanche were just a little better and finished one more scoring chance as they beat the Penguins 3-2 at Ball Arena on Saturday.
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Playing Thursday

MacKinnon (upper body) will be in action against the Sharks on Thursday, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports. Despite initial fears that MacKinnon had suffered a serious long-term injury, the world-class center will return to the lineup after missing just one contest. In his last 10 contests, the 26-year-old Halifax native racked up five goals and 11 assists, including seven power-play points. With MacKinnon healthy, he figures to immediately reclaim his spot on both the first line and No. 1 power-play unit.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Brayden Schenn: Deposits goal in overtime loss

Schenn scored a goal on three shots, logged seven hits and went minus-2 in Friday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Oilers. Schenn has enjoyed a solid run of offense lately with three goals and 10 assists in his last 11 outings. The 30-year-old center is up to 19 tallies, 45 points, 92 shots on net, 97 hits and a plus-15 rating through 51 contests this season. Despite playing in a third-line role at even strength, he remains a key part of the Blues' offense.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Justin Faulk: Mixed results Friday

Faulk logged an assist and went minus-4 in Friday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Oilers. Faulk helped out on a Brayden Schenn goal in the second period, but that was his lone contribution to the offense. Defensively, he was often caught on the ice when the Oilers scored, making Friday's performance a mixed bag. Faulk hasn't had many bad games this season -- he's at 31 points, 129 shots on net, 135 hits, 89 blocked shots and a plus-29 rating in 61 contests.
NHL
NHL

Colorado Begins Home-and-Away Against Pittsburgh

The Colorado Avalanche has not faced the Pittsburgh Penguins since Jan. 2020. Now, the Avs will face them twice in four days. Puck drop is set for 1 p.m. MT at Ball Arena. In Colorado's most recent matchup, the San Jose Sharks were taken down by a score of 4-2 in Denver. Nazem Kadri and Erik Johnson lead the team, both with two assists.
NHL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jordan Lyles: Appointed to rotation

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Lyles will start the team's second game of the season April 9 in Tampa Bay, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Though he owns a 5.24 ERA over 182 career MLB starts between stops with the Astros, Rockies, Padres, Brewers, Pirates and Rangers, Lyles will begin the season as the Orioles' No. 2 starter due mainly to the lack of appealing alternatives in the rotation. While he was with Texas a year ago, Lyles offered little fantasy value aside from eating innings, as he surrendered an MLB-high 38 home runs en route to a 5.15 ERA and 1.39 WHIP across 180 frames. The move to the historically hitter-friendly Camden Yards may not dramatically help him in limiting home runs, even though the Orioles have implemented dimension changes to their home park in an effort to make the field more favorable for pitchers.
MLB
CBS Sports

Bucks' Brook Lopez: Will be back Sunday

Lopez (rest) will play Sunday against the Mavericks. The Bucks' key starters got Friday's game against the Clippers off but will be back in action Sunday. Since returning to the starting five, he's averaged 11.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 24.0 minutes.
NBA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Adonis Medina: Optioned to Triple-A

Medina was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday. Medina is just 25 years old and was an interesting prospect in the lower minors, but his star has faded to the point that he was designated for assignment by the Phillies over the winter. The Pirates don't have a particularly tough rotation to break into, but his 5.05 ERA in 17 Triple-A starts last year suggests he has more work to do before making a push for a starting role in the majors.
MLB
CBS Sports

Brewers' Willy Adames: Exits with apparent injury

Adames left Friday's game against the Cubs with an apparent leg injury, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. The nature and severity of the injury are not yet clear. With Luis Urias (quadriceps) opening the year on the injured list, the Brewers may have to turn to Mike Brosseau, Jace Peterson or Pablo Reyes at shortstop if Adames is forced to miss time.
MLB

