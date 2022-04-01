ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Covid infection levels hit record high in the UK

By Jane Kirby
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nha2h_0ewSs4K600

Covid infection levels have hit a record high in the UK, as free Covid-19 testing for millions in England comes to an end.

Some 4.9 million people in the UK are estimated to have had Covid-19 in the week ending March 26, up from 4.3 million in the previous week, the Office for National Statistics said.

The ONS data shows one in 13 people in England are estimated to have had Covid during that week, up from one in 16 the week before, and in Wales the figure is one in 14 people, up from one in 16 the week before. Both are record highs.

From Friday, people in England need to turn to the high street for tests if they want them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rvzbJ_0ewSs4K600

Kara Steel, senior statistician for the ONS Covid-19 infection survey, said: “Infection levels remain high, with the highest levels recorded in our survey seen in England and Wales and notable increases among older age groups.

“The rapid rise continues to be fuelled by the growth of the Omicron BA.2 variant across the UK.”

Professor James Naismith, director of the Rosalind Franklin Institute at the  University of Oxford, said: “Omicron BA.2 is extremely good at infecting people.

“It remains my view that unless you are completely shielded or are not susceptible to the virus, by the summer you are more likely to have been infected with BA.2 than not.

“This is literally living with the virus by being infected with it.

“Omicron BA.2 is less severe but the main reason we have endured this wave with many fewer deaths is vaccination.

“Vaccination has meant the elderly and vulnerable have been able to fight off this virus without very serious illness after being infected.

“Omicron BA.2 still kills the vulnerable unvaccinated.”

Earlier, Professor Tim Spector from King’s College London, who runs the Zoe Covid tracking app, said the timing of the end of free testing “couldn’t really be worse”.

He said England was now in a situation of “having to rely on the public to actually do the right thing and get these tests themselves when they get sick”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09uYbe_0ewSs4K600

He told Times Radio that “if we’re not having free testing, let’s have a clear policy on how you would know that you’re infected, and therefore you can self-isolate.

“To do that, the Government needs to admit that the symptoms of Covid have changed in the last two years, and that 80% of people now present with cold-like symptoms.

“And there should be a public health campaign to say at the moment, when your chances of having Covid are greater than a cold…test if you can afford it – (and) even if you can’t – assume you’ve got Covid.”

The ONS data also shows that one in 12 people in Scotland are thought to have had Covid in the week ending March 26, and one in 15 in Northern Ireland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SDhl7_0ewSs4K600

Separate figures from the UK Health Security Agency show the number of reinfections is continuing to grow, with an estimated 8,717 people in England having had the virus three times, and 74 having had four episodes of infection.

On Thursday, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said people must “learn to live with Covid” as campaigners criticised the end of free testing.

He told reporters: “We are one of the most open and free countries in the world now, and that’s because of decisions that we’ve taken as a country… and it is right also as we learn to live with Covid that we withdraw free testing – universally… if it’s not needed any more, but we focus those resources on the people that need it most. And that’s what we’re doing.”

But Carers UK and the Alzheimer’s Society criticised the move, with the latter saying it “risks gambling” with the lives of people living with dementia.

The Alzheimer’s Society has been campaigning to keep lateral flow tests free for all people visiting loved ones in care homes.

While free testing ends in England, it will continue during April in Scotland and Northern Ireland, and until the summer in Wales.

The most recent data shows there were 15,632 people in hospital in England with Covid-19 as of Wednesday, up 18% week on week and the highest since January 19.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
The Independent
The Independent

581K+

Followers

189K+

Posts

260M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Independent

Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated and two early signs you might have it

Omicron ruined Christmas plans for many last year, with record-breaking figures reported in the lead up to the festive season. A surge in the infection rate saw England move back to plan B restrictions in December, which included mandatory face masks in public places, the return of work from home guidance and travel bans. First detected in Southern Africa and Hong Kong in November 2021, Omicron was soon confirmed as the dominant variant in the UK in December. But thanks to falling numbers over the last few weeks, England is back under plan A measures and the government is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

A third of Covid deaths now not primarily due to virus as number of Brits dying 'with' rather than 'from' infection continues to grow amid milder wave

The proportion of Covid deaths where the virus is not the underlying cause has climbed to its highest ever level in England, official figures show. One in three victims who had the virus mentioned on their death certificate in February died 'with' rather than 'from' Covid, according to the Office for National Statistics.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid Deltacron symptoms: The signs and stages to look for

Given that the symptoms associated with the original strain of Covid-19 and its first variants were so similar to the common cold, it has been difficult to tell over the last year or so whether the onset of headaches and sniffles meant you had contracted the coronavirus or just a bout of conventional flu.The subsequent emergence of the Omicron variant in late 2021 complicated the pictured even further. The symptoms of that variant were slightly different – stuffy nose, sore throat – and it still cannot be specifically identified by home test kits, which simply tell us whether someone...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
James Naismith
The Independent

What is norovirus, how does it spread and how long is the incubation period?

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has warned that norovirus cases more than doubled in England in the second week of March, the winter vomiting bug spreading through nurseries, schools and care homes for the elderly.UKHSA said the increase was primarily down to increased outbreaks in educational settings, which accounted for 54 per cent of cases, and care homes, which accounted for 38 per cent.The body warned the public to take precautions to limit the spread of the disease, including by washing their hands with soap and water rather than antibacterial gels, and to take particular care to shield the...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England And Wales#Uk#Ons#The University Of Oxford
The Weather Channel

While COVID-19 is Less Deadly than Flu in the UK, Another Variant Could Change This: Infectious Diseases Expert

COVID-19 now could be less deadly than flu in the UK, infectious diseases expert Professor Paul Hunter said, although he warned another variant could still change this. According to the Daily Mail, government figures indicate the virus had a mortality rate of around 0.2% before the ultra-transmissible strain erupted onto the scene.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Proportion of Covid-19 deaths aged 80 and over at highest since pandemic began

People aged 80 and over are accounting for a greater proportion of deaths involving Covid-19 than at any point since the pandemic began, analysis shows.However, the number of deaths in the current wave continues to be well below levels seen in previous waves.Some 423 of the 599 deaths that occurred in England and Wales in the week ending March 11 which mentioned coronavirus on the death certificate were among over-80s – the equivalent of 70.6%.This is the highest proportion in any week since infections began spreading across the country in March 2020.At the peak of the first wave, 68.5% of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Three regions have highest number of Covid-19 patients for over a year

A third region of England is reporting the highest number of people in hospital with Covid-19 for more than a year.Eastern England has joined the South East and South West in recording patient levels last seen in February 2021, passing the peaks reached in the previous surge of infections at the start of 2022.A total of 1,739 people with Covid-19 were in hospital in eastern England on March 29, the highest since February 17 last year, according to PA news agency analysis of NHS England data.The South East has 2,199 patients, also the highest total since February 17 2021, while...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
buckinghamshirelive.com

New Covid variant one of most infectious diseases ever seen, says expert

An expert says a new variant of Covid-19 is one of the most infectious diseases the world has ever seen and he says almost everyone is going to catch it. Professor Adrian Esterman, an epidemiologist and biostatistican, says the variant is up to six times more transmissible than the original strain of Covid.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Hospitals warn patients to stay away as Norovirus and Covid outbreaks hit

NHS hospitals across the country have sent warnings over the spread of Norovirus as outbreaks increase and infections drive bed closures, adding to pressure already created by Covid.Within the last two weeks NHS trusts have sent a warning over the impact of Norovirus on hospitals as 403 beds were closed due to patients with symptoms of the virus. Southport and Ormskirk Hospital Foundation Trust warned the public last week to stay away from hospitals if they have Covid or upset stomachs as its staff were having to manage rising cases of Covid and norovirus related symptoms. According to a post...
HEALTH SERVICES
Reuters

Italy reports 75,616 coronavirus cases on Friday, 146 deaths

ROME, March 25 (Reuters) - Italy reported 75,616 COVID-19 related cases on Friday, against 81,811 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 146 from 182. Italy has registered 158,582 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll...
WORLD
The Independent

‘One to keep an eye on’: Covid infections rise across the UK

Covid infections have increased across all four nations of the UK, reaching record highs in Scotland, as a scientific adviser to the government warned of the need to “keep an eye on” the rising prevalence of the virus.A total of 2.6 million people caught the disease in the week to 5 March, up from 2.4 million, according to new estimates from the Office for National Statistics. It is the first time since the end of January that all nations have seen a simultaneous week-on-week increase in infections, and is the clearest indication yet that the virus is once again...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Number of Covid sufferers in Scottish hospitals hits record high for fourth day

Scotland has recorded 50 coronavirus linked deaths in the past 24 hours, the latest figures show. The number of patients in hospital in Scotland with recently confirmed Covid-19 has reached a record high for a fourth consecutive day with 2,322 people in hospital, according to latest figures. This was an...
WORLD
Reuters

Germany reports another record COVID-19 incidence

BERLIN, March 16 (Reuters) - Germany reported another record high seven-day incidence of the coronavirus on Wednesday even as the country prepares to ease restrictions. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) registered 262,593 new infections, a 22% jump compared to a week ago, bringing the total number of infections to nearly 17.7 million.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

How concerning is it that Covid infections are rising in the UK?

Covid infection levels in the UK on are on the rise once more. We take a look at the current situation, and what the future might hold. According to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics, based on swabs from randomly selected households, infection levels are rising in the UK. In the week ending 5 March, about one in 25 people in the community in England had Covid, with the figures even higher in Scotland and Northern Ireland, where they were one in 18 and one in 13 respectively. In Wales the latest figure was 1 in 30.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Rise in UK infections driven by BA.2 Omicron variant

Covid cases have continued to rise in the UK, with an estimated one in every 20 people infected, figures from the Office for National Statistic suggest. All age groups are affected, including the 75s and over, who are due a spring booster jab to top up protection. Hospital cases are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

581K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy