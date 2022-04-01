UOG celebrates its 50-year-old Land Grant through Green Night

Springer School and Center Celebrates 50 Years Springer School and Center celebrates its fiftieth year since being designated in 1971 as the region’s only independent school for students with learning disabilities. Since the inaugural school year, capacity has grown from just 40 students to 200. Commemorating the fifty-year mark began in the fall, engaging students and supporters in activities to express how the organization has impacted the lives of children and families throughout its history. The powerful effect of a supportive community committed to providing the best specialized education is the reason Springer has a loyal base of supporters among its alumni and alumni families. One parent shared, Springer will “help you to figure out how your child learns and will help you to see options you never even knew existed. This school is everything and more than you could wish for your child.” Thousands of children who learn differently have experienced success made possible due to the specialized education provided by Springer. Educating students in grades one through eight, every student at Springer receives a thorough academic program and extra curriculars sought after in any exceptional school, with the critical instructional tools and specialized faculty who are professionally qualified to address learning challenges. The growth of Springer during the past half century is an indicator of the excellence of its educational programs as well as the significant role the School and Center play in positioning children toward success. Supporting youth with learning differences in a world of increasing challenges is as pressing as it ever has been. With the backing of our supporters and propelled by the continuing need, Springer is committed to providing for the next generations of students and their families. The semi-centennial anniversary will culminate with A Springer Celebration 2022: 50th Anniversary Gala at Cincinnati Music Hall. The elegant evening gathering, which is the main annual fundraiser for Springer School and Center, will present the first ever Legacy Awards to honor leadership fundamental to the growth of the organization during the last five decades—individuals who are also well-known philanthropists contributing significantly to many facets of life for area families. One Legacy Award will be presented for each of the past five decades. Awardees are Oliver Gale (1910-2006); Chuck Yeiser (1921-2013) and Eric Yeiser (1925-2017); Daniel and Susan Pfau; Kate Lawrence; and John Schiff, III, and the Schiff Family. In addition to the pre-announced honorees, several Impact Awards will also be presented to recognize supporters whose contributions have left indelible marks on Springer School and Center. Nearly five hundred guests are expected to join the Anniversary Gala on May 5th, 2022.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 20 DAYS AGO