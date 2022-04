Dillon Simon just wants to be on the football field. With that in mind, the freshman turned his red practice jersey to blue this week signaling a change in positions. The former Lake Charles College Prep quarterback who was three times named all-district in high school, has moved to cornerback for McNeese State. The position change was pushed along by the Cowboys’ desperate need at defensive back, where they have two corners and two safeties.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO