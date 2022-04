Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It was another busy night of Baseball action across the lake area this evening with two teams getting adding more district wins to their records. The No. 1 ranked Grand Lake Hornets have won five straight after downing Oberlin 12-1. Up in class 3A the Iowa Yellow Jackets checked another win off the box against Westlake tonight scoring eight runs in the top of the fifth to win 15-2.

WESTLAKE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO