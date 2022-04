ACON Laboratories has recalled unauthorized and misbranded counterfeit COVID-19 at-home testing kits. The manufacturer of the "Flowflex COVID-19 antigen home test, which is approved for emergency use authorization in the U.S., said it discovered counterfeit Flowflex SARS-CoV-2 antigen rapid test (self-testing) kits being distributed across the nation. The product is only authorized for sale in Europe and other markets, according to a March 11 FDA recall notice.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 19 DAYS AGO