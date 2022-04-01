Poll: What’s your favorite ice cream shop in Centre County? Vote now

I strongly oppose the proposed casino at the Nittany Mall. Considering the current rapid pace of growth and development in the Centre Region, any major project, including a casino, needs to be weighed against the values of the community. As a longtime resident of the Centre Region, I share with many others the value of a healthy natural environment — clean air and water, lots of open green space, abundant forests and aesthetically pleasing landscapes — as well as a robust social and cultural environment comprised of abundant walking paths and bike lanes, clean public transportation, small independent businesses, parks, and institutions that foster healthy personal and community growth.
