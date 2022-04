With the wind, tornadoes, rain and lightning I didn’t get on the water this week. I decided I would go way back and write about when I joined the Texoma Bass Club. It was sometime in the middle of the 70s. At that time Texoma Bass Club was the second oldest club in Texas. You had to be sponsored best I remember, and who got me in I don’t remember.

