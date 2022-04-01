ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (4/1)

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe final SmackDown before WrestleMania 38 will air live tonight on FOX from the American Airlines Arena in Dallas...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 2

Related
Wrestling World

Brock Lesnar's fate is already known

Brock Lesnar will face Roman Reigns in the cartel match of the 38th edition of WrestleMania. The most important event on the WWE calendar will be staged this weekend in the evocative setting of the AT&T Stadium in Arlington. There are all the conditions to attend a memorable show. La...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Update On Shane McMahon’s Status For WrestleMania 38

We’re only a few days away from the Show of Shows and some of the biggest names in the business will be in the Dallas area for the WrestleMania festivities this weekend. It was recently reported that Shane McMahon will be in attendance for WrestleMania, but Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that there are currently no plans for him to be part of the show.
WWE
Popculture

WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022: Full List of Inductees

WrestleMania takes place this weekend, and that means some legends will be honored ahead of the big event. The WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022 will be officially inducted on Friday night at 10 p.m. ET, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Peacock. This will take place right after the final WWE SmackDown before WrestleMania 38.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Booker T Comments On The Steiners Being Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame

WWE recently announced The Steiners will be inducted into the Hall Of Fame this year. During the most recent episode of the Hall Of Fame Podcast, Booker T praised the tag team. He admitted they were two of Harlem Heat’s greatest rivals. “You’ve got to love it,” he said....
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Drew Mcintyre
wrestlinginc.com

Bray Wyatt Arrives In Dallas, Says He “Hates Ruining Surprises”

Former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) has arrived in Dallas, TX, for WrestleMania weekend. On Thursday night, Wyatt noted on Instagram that he hates ruining surprises. He also encouraged fans to ask up to six questions that he will answer. I just got to Dallas. This place feels so...
WWE
ClutchPoints

Chris Jericho’s Wife Jessica Lockheart

In this post, we’ll be discussing Chris Jericho’s wife Jessica Lockheart as the primary subject. But before we get to her, it’s probably best to briefly summarize the pro wrestling star for those unaware of who he is. It cannot be disputed that Chris Jericho is one...
CELEBRITIES
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Champion Reacts To Being Left Off The WrestleMania Card

WrestleMania weekend is kicking off and soon fans all around the world will be watching the Show of Shows. Fans will see quite a few former WWE Champions competing on the Grandest Stage of Them All this year, but Jinder Mahal is not on the card. Jinder Mahal recently spoke...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Champion#Combat#Smackdown#Fox
ComicBook

WWE's Seth Rollins Reveals WrestleMania 38 Storyline is Really Close to the Truth Thanks to Day 1 Chaos

One of the more intriguing mysteries leading into WrestleMania 38 is just who Seth Rollins will be facing as his opponent, a storyline that has weaved its way throughout Monday Night Raw and social media over the past several weeks. The latest development is that Rollins will have a match against an opponent that Vince McMahon will reveal at WrestleMania, and many are keeping their eyes on Cody Rhodes to be that opponent. As for the storyline, during a recent interview with Jimmy Traina of the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, Rollins said this storyline of navigating chaos to get a match at WrestleMania 38 is pretty close to the truth, and things really went haywire at Day 1.
WWE
FanSided

Bianca Belair reveals surprising favorite WrestleMania match and moment ever

In an interview with FanSided, Bianca Belair revealed her favorite WrestleMania match and moment she’s ever watched. The 38th edition of WrestleMania takes place this weekend, Apr. 2 and 3, live at AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys. Given how long WrestleMania has been in existence, there is always a favorite match of all-time for those who watch wrestling and those who are professional wrestlers.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

Becky Lynch: Fans Aren’t Chanting ‘Cody’ At Seth Rollins, They’re Chanting ‘Colby!’

Becky Lynch says the WWE Universe is not chanting for Cody Rhodes when her husband, Seth Rollins, is in the ring, they are chanting “Colby.”. Seth Rollins’ Road to WrestleMania has been tumultuous, to say the least. up until Monday, March 28, Seth Rollins did not even have an opponent at WrestleMania 38 and was jumping through hoops, foolishly so, according to Vince McMahon, in an effort to find an avenue into WrestleMania 38.
WWE
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Embarrassing Jeopardy! Moment

According to the famous 1980s commercials, Bo Jackson knows a lot of things, but it became clear on Jeopardy! last night that not everyone knows Bo. The dual-sport superstar was the subject of a clue in the “Multi-Sport Athletes” category during Wednesday’s edition of Jeopardy!, but none of the three contestants correctly guessed Jackson’s name.
TV & VIDEOS
wrestlingrumors.net

Even More Celebrity Guests Expected For WrestleMania 38

Call them guest stars. WrestleMania has been around for the better part of forty years now and there are certain traditions that have continued throughout its history. One of the longest running has been the inclusion of celebrities, who have been around since the beginning and will be there again this year. It turns out that we might be seeing even more of them than advertised.
WWE
PWMania

Bray Wyatt Sends Message To Fans After Arriving In Dallas

Windham Rotunda says he misses the energy of pro wrestling and its fans. The former Bray Wyatt is currently in Dallas, Texas for his appearance at WrestleCon, which will be his first pro wrestling appearance since being released from WWE in July. Rotunda posted a message for fans and promised to answer six questions in the comments. He also teased surprises in the works.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony Report – The Undertaker, The Steiner Brothers, Vader, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. – The 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Kickoff pre-show opens live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas as Michael Cole and Pat McAfee welcome us. They are at ringside after finishing up from WrestleMania SmackDown, and the WWE crew is setting up for tonight’s ceremony. Cole and McAfee are hosting the Kickoff. They send us backstage to tonight’s hosts, Corey Graves and Kayla Braxton, and tonight’s backstage interviewers, Maria Menounos and Byron Saxton. They talk about tonight’s show and then send us to a video package on the 2022 Class.
WWE
PWMania

LIVE WWE WRESTLEMANIA 38 NIGHT ONE RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE WrestleMania 38 Night One Results – April 2, 2022. – The WWE WrestleMania 38 Night One Kickoff pre-show opens up live from outside of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kayla Braxton welcomes us to WrestleMania Saturday. She’s joined by Kevin Patrick, Peter Rosenberg, and WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Booker T. A large group of fans behind them are fired up and ready to go. They pop for Texan Booker T and chant for Texan JBL. We get a video package for tonight’s RAW Women’s Title match. The panel discusses the match next and Patrick predicts Becky Lynch will retain, while Booker, JBL and Rosenberg pick Bianca Belair to win. The panel shows us a video package on WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, and then talk about being excited for The KO Show tonight. Rosenberg talks about how Austin is in great shape. The panel sends us to Matt Camp, who is outside of another part of the stadium with fans who are getting ready to enter the stadium. The fans are fired up and ready for WrestleMania. Kayla sends us to the WrestleMania 38 set reveal video with Dude Perfect, Pat McAfee and Michael Cole.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy