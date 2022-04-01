Echo Church to leave the Castle

(ABC 6 News) - The Castle Community, LLC's extension to come back into compliance has come and gone without a new contract in place -- but one significant development. Echo Church, which has rented space in the Castle since Sept. 2020, will leave the building. The City of Rochester...
A Minnesota homeowner doing some construction found a note in the wall written 30 years ago by a previous owner. As a homeowner, you never know what treasures you'll find left behind by a previous owner. In 2020 my wife and I bought a 90+ year-old house in Rogers. While having new ductwork installed, the contractors found some old knick nacks -- a couple of toys (farm animal figurines and a race car) and a spoon. Nothing significant and certainly not old enough to be worth any money, I don't think, but they were a neat find and an unexpected blast to the house's past.
I'm going to shock you with two pieces of information in this story about one Rochester restaurant. First, the big dollar news. The Northwest Applebee's building has been purchased for $4.15 million. You read that right. $4.15 million (total market value for 2021-2022 = $1.34 million). I'm not saying it's not worth that, but doesn't that number surprise you a bit?
An amazing trendy clothing store that was once open in downtown Rochester, Minnesota just announced some happy news. After being closed since July 2020, Primp is reopening in the Med City. Primp Just Announced They Are Reopening in Rochester, Minnesota. At the start of the pandemic, downtown Rochester was hit...
I was scrolling through Facebook and saw a post from someone asking about an explosion in downtown Rochester near Mayo Clinic. I was immediately concerned because I know how many people work in that area. I have a great view of the downtown area from my office so I peaked out to see if there was mass chaos. Everything looked normal. I asked my news team if they had heard anything about an explosion - They hadn't.
This is the fourth truck of supplies from Wisconsin Ukrainians. Grand Chute Police Department officers said they did not assist in executing the warrants. Recent publicity, including two stories as part of the America Strong segment, on World News Tonight, has led to more than 10,000 additional orders since the middle of last week.
Despite a few days of rain and snow in the North Iowa region, it seems more than just geese have made their way north for spring. Clear Lake residents have reported seeing a large reptile moving throughout town, interrupting traffic. One woman saw the animal walking through Main Street. "I...
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’ve noticed little black specks in snowbanks lately, you might have seen snow fleas. They’re a specific type of Springtail and unlike many other bugs, they’re able to survive in the cold winter temperatures. “The reason they got the name snow fleas...
If you haven't heard about this massive water park that's supposed to be built in Minnesota, I'll get you up to speed in a second. Thanks to meeting minutes from a Bloomington City Council meeting, we have recently gotten a peek into how much it'll cost to get into the water park.
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — New life is coming into the old Bergner’s in Peoria. The Shoppes at Grand Prairie is welcoming ‘At Home: The Home Decor Superstore’ into the shopping center this summer. A source confirmed to WMBD that the Plano, Texas based company is currently...
We all have bad days and get frustrated, but I truly cannot understand why some people feel they have the right to take their bad day out on innocent strangers. Too much of this rude nonsense is going on in our world these days, whether it be on social media or face to face, and I am OVER IT.
(Park Rapids, MN) -- An anonymous Minnesota donor has helped a San Francisco-based trust purchase a former ski resort to be used as park land. The donor assisted the Trust for Public Land with purchasing Val Chatel near Park Rapids from a group of investors. The purchase was made for one-point-eight million dollars on March 7th and the land was then donated to Hubbard County.
Right now, as I'm typing this story up, walls are being built for a brand new cafe in Rochester, Minnesota! This new space to relax is definitely something that is unique and new to our area...and it will have empanadas, which if you haven't had one of those, tell your taste buds to get ready for some fun!
In the past month, state and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations, including excessive amounts of cockroaches, moldy cauliflower, bugs inside bottles of liquor and the lack of a restaurant license. One Iowa restaurant was cited for preparing diners’ food on top of a trash can […]
The new owners of Lindstrom Bakery, lauded for its donuts, made a shocking announcement Friday: The shop is closing only two months after reopening. "Dear family, friends, and customers (who’ve become like family and friends)," the bakery's owners, Angie and Eric Richey, posted to Facebook Friday morning. "We are extremely devastated to announce that the Lindstrom Bakery will be closing once more."
WYSIWYG Juice Co.’s Mankato location has closed. The goal is to lower demand to better match supply, slow the economy and eventually ease price hikes. Dotson Iron Castings opens a new employee center geared toward building togetherness in the workplace. Equal Pay Day fights to end the wage gap.
Spring is here even though it might not feel like it. Tulips and daffodils have sprouted and creatures have begun nesting. I sat in wonder as thousands of birds swooped into my backyard trees to take a break during their migration. I also have a robin who has been fighting his reflection in my dining room window. That is a little annoying, but seeing that beautiful creature close-up is a treat.
Looking at the exterior of the Dibble House in Eldon, Iowa you know you've seen it before. There is just something about the large second-story window that looks oddly familiar. You are, of course, correct. The Dibble house, constructed in1881 by Charles and Catherine Dibble would go on to be the setting for one of the most famous paintings ever.
Did you know that just possessing a feather from certain species of birds could land you in jail in Minnesota?. Most of us are probably familiar with the law that makes it illegal to possess a feather from a bald eagle, right? (Specifically, the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act of 1940 prohibits the possession of eagle feathers by non-Native Americans. And anyone convicted of violating the law could face a fine of up to $100,000 and a year in jail!)
(Iowa Falls, IA) — State health officials have now determined what caused three Iowa Falls convenience store employees to become seriously ill while at work Tuesday. According to John Mchugh, director of corporate communications for Kwik Star Incorporated, the problem was caused by oven cleaner that was not completely cleaned up before the store’s oven was used again. The affected employees were sent to the hospital when proper cleaning procedures were not followed and the oven cleaner vaporized. All employees were reported as having returned to normal health status as of Wednesday.
You might have been dating someone for a while, and though the two of you might get along most of the time, you might have an issue with how your partner makes excuses. You might have noticed that when your partner gets caught not doing something that he or she said he or she would or engaging in an activity that you find questionable that he or she makes outlandish excuses as to why he or she acted that way. This might upset you as you might find these excuses a way for your partner to deny taking any responsibility for what he or she does, and this might be an issue that you want to change in your relationship. So, what do you do if you are tired of these excuses? How do you approach this situation? Though the answers to these questions might be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
