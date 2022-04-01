ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

#1 vs. #2 as Suns are in Memphis taking on the Grizzlies on 92.9: GAME NOTES

 1 day ago

Memphis Grizzlies Game Notes

Memphis Grizzlies (54-23) vs Phoenix Suns (62-14)

April 1, 2022

7 p.m. CT

FedExForum

92.9 FM ESPN

Bear Necessities

·         The Memphis Grizzlies will host the Phoenix Suns in a showdown between the teams with the two best records in the NBA… Memphis clinched the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference Playoffs with a win Wednesday at San Antonio.

·         Memphis captured the Southwest Division title with its victory over the Spurs, earning the first division championship in franchise history.

·         The Grizzlies are 31 games above .500, a new franchise record… Memphis finished the 2012-13 regular season with a 56-26 record, the best single-season record in team history… The Grizzlies would need to win three of their final six games to establish a new end-of-season record.

·         Memphis leads the NBA in scoring average, points in the paint, fast break points, rebounds, offensive rebounds, second chance points, steals and blocks.

·         The Grizzlies have split the first two matchups with the Suns this season with the road team winning each game.

·         With his next block, Jaren Jackson Jr. will pass Pau Gasol (169 blocks in 2001-02) to become the new single-season recordholder for blocks… Jackson Jr. leads the NBA in total blocks and blocks per game (2.25).

·         Desmond Bane has made multiple 3-pointers in 14 consecutive games, a new franchise record… The previous record was 13, held by Mike Miller and Jaren Jackson Jr.

· Tyus Jones has a 7.12 assist-to-turnover ratio this season and is on pace to break his own NBA single-season record of 6.96, which he posted in the 2018-19 season.. Jones, who will lead the NBA in the category for the fourth consecutive season, has 54 assists and just three turnovers in his last six games (all starts).

Individual Milestones

Jaren Jackson Jr. needs one block to pass Pau Gasol (169 in 2001-02) for the single-season franchise record. Desmond Bane is on pace to set a new single-season franchise record for free throw percentage (.898)… The current mark is held by O.J. Mayo (.879 in 2008-09).

Series Records and Current Streaks vs. Opponent (Regular Season)

Overall: 39-58 (Won 1) Home: 22-25 (Lost 2) Last Win: 12/27/21 Last Home Win: 1/18/21

Connections

Grizzlies guard De’Anthony Melton competed in 50 games (31 starts) with the Suns during the 2018-19 season and averaged 5.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 19.7 minutes. Suns forward Jae Crowder started all 45 of his appearances for the Grizzlies during the 2019-20 season and averaged 9.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 29.4 minutes. Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and Suns guard Cameron Payne both played at Murray State University; Payne is a Memphis native who played high school ball at Lausanne Collegiate School. Grizzlies Vice President of Basketball Affairs Tayshaun Prince and Suns guard Devin Booker played collegiately at the University of Kentucky. Grizzlies Director of Player Support Elliot Perry enjoyed some of his best seasons with the Suns and was runner-up for the NBA’s Most Improved Player Award in 1994-95 after averaging 9.7 points, 4.8 assists and 1.9 steals. Grizzlies television analyst Brevin Knight played three games for the Suns in 2003-04. Suns head athletic trainer David Crewe served as the Grizzlies’ head athletic trainer during the 2018-19 season.

