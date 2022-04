A local educator recently made her 10th consecutive presentation at the Michigan Association for Computer Users in Learning (MACUL) Conference. Jefferson High School special education teacher Karen Chichester presented three sessions at the conference held last month in Grand Rapids. Together with her presenting partner, Owosso Elementary teacher Mary Hankins, Chichester covered the use of Kami for Collaborative Learning, and using Google Workspace and Universal Design for Learning to Enable Learning for All Students. The duo's final session was a fast-paced technology slam.

MONROE COUNTY, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO