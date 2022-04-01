ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, IL

Around the Area: Calendar of events for week of April 1-8

By Pontiac Daily Leader
Daily Leader
Daily Leader
 1 day ago
FRIDAY

PONTIAC

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Salvation Army Food Pantry is open for inside patronage.

PONTIAC

9-11 a.m. — First Baptist Church Food Pantry patrons now may enter the food pantry and receive their items. Those who are not vaccinated are asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

PONTIAC

5-7 p.m. — The Knights of Columbus Lenten Dinner will take place from 5-7 p.m. at St. Mary's Parish Hall. Dinner will be Tuna Casserole, Shrimp Alfredo, sides, dessert and drink. Adults eat for $10, children eat for $5, with a max cost of $35 for a family. Dine in or carry out available. Christ Child Society also will be set up and selling crafts at the dinner.

SOFTBALL

Pontiac at Rantoul Tourney; Prairie Central at Dwight

SATURDAY

April 2

PONTIAC

10 a.m.-Noon — Livingston County Food Pantry will be open — drive-thru only.

BASEBALL

Prairie Central at GCMS Round Robin;

SOFTBALL

Pontiac at Rantoul Tourney; Prairie Central Round Robin

MONDAY

April 4

PONTIAC

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Salvation Army Food Pantry is open for inside patronage.

PONTIAC

Noon-2 p.m. — Christian Fellowship of Pontiac Food Pantry open, 715 W. Lincoln Ave.

FAIRBURY

7 p.m. — A closed meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous will be held at 7 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fairbury. Call Dan at 815-573-2372 with questions.

PONTIAC

7 p.m. — Pontiac City Council meets at Eagle Theater.

BASEBALL

Pontiac at St. Thomas More;

SOFTBALL

Pontiac at St. Thomas More; Prairie Central at Seneca; Dwight vs.

TUESDAY

April 5

PONTIAC

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Salvation Army Food Pantry is open for inside patronage.

FORREST

3 p.m. — Wiggle Worms story hour at 3 p.m. for children K-2nd grade at the Forrest Public Library.

BASEBALL

Prairie Central vs. Lincoln; Dwight at Putnam County

SOFTBALL

Dwight at Putnam County

WEDNESDAY

April 6

PONTIAC

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Salvation Army Food Pantry is open for inside patronage.

FORREST

10 a.m. — Rise and Shine story time at 10 a.m. at the Forrest Public Library.

PONTIAC

1-3 p.m. — First Baptist Church Food Pantry patrons now may enter the food pantry and receive their items. Those who are not vaccinated are asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

PONTIAC

1-3 p.m. — Livingston County Food Pantry will be open — drive-thru only.

FAIRBURY

6 p.m. — Fairbury City Council meets at City Hall.

PONTIAC

7 p.m. — Wednesday Hour of Prayer at First Presbyterian Church of Pontiac.

BASEBALL

Pontiac vs. Bloomington

SOFTBALL

Dwight vs. Bishop McNamara

THURSDAY

April 7

PONTIAC

Noon-3 p.m. — St. Mary's Food Pantry, 401 E. Water St., is open to Livingston County residents from noon to 3 p.m. for inside pickup. 815-844 3663.

PONTIAC

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Salvation Army Food Pantry is open for inside patronage.

BASEBALL

Pontiac vs. Tolono; Prairie Central vs. St. Thomas More; Dwight vs. Putnam County

SOFTBALL

Pontiac vs. Tolono; Prairie Central vs. St. Thomas More; Dwight vs. Putnam County

FRIDAY

April 8

PONTIAC

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Salvation Army Food Pantry is open for inside patronage.

PONTIAC

9-11 a.m. — First Baptist Church Food Pantry patrons now may enter the food pantry and receive their items. Those who are not vaccinated are asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

BASEBALL

Dwight at Plano

SOFTBALL

Pontiac vs. Manteno

