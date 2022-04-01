ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE Hall Of Fame Ceremony Preview For Tonight (4/1)

By PWMania.com Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe WWE Hall Of Fame 2022 Class will be inducted tonight at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas TX. The ceremony...

Popculture

WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022: Full List of Inductees

WrestleMania takes place this weekend, and that means some legends will be honored ahead of the big event. The WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022 will be officially inducted on Friday night at 10 p.m. ET, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Peacock. This will take place right after the final WWE SmackDown before WrestleMania 38.
WWE
Wrestling World

Brock Lesnar's fate is already known

Brock Lesnar will face Roman Reigns in the cartel match of the 38th edition of WrestleMania. The most important event on the WWE calendar will be staged this weekend in the evocative setting of the AT&T Stadium in Arlington. There are all the conditions to attend a memorable show. La...
WWE
Financial World

WrestlemMania 2022: Hulk Hogan will be on the ring!

Hulk Hogan is undoubtedly one of the most popular superstars of all time. In addition to being a twelve-time world champion, the Augusta legend once held the WWE Tag Team Championship paired with Edge. He also won the Royal Rumble match in 1990-1991, becoming the first wrestler in history to win the royal brawl for two consecutive editions.
WWE
Wrestling World

Why did Sasha Banks ask for release?

In the past, The Boss had already opened with the WWE Universe on a really difficult period that was going through in his life and career, so much so that around Wrestlemania 35 he was hit by a strong depression. This problem led her to go to Vince McMahon's office asking him to be released, but the Chairman told her no, suggesting that she just take a break and then come back stronger than before and actually it was.
WWE
PWMania

LIVE WWE WRESTLEMANIA 38 NIGHT ONE RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE WrestleMania 38 Night One Results – April 2, 2022. – The WWE WrestleMania 38 Night One Kickoff pre-show opens up live from outside of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kayla Braxton welcomes us to WrestleMania Saturday. She’s joined by Kevin Patrick, Peter Rosenberg, and WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Booker T. A large group of fans behind them are fired up and ready to go. They pop for Texan Booker T and chant for Texan JBL. We get a video package for tonight’s RAW Women’s Title match. The panel discusses the match next and Patrick predicts Becky Lynch will retain, while Booker, JBL and Rosenberg pick Bianca Belair to win. The panel shows us a video package on WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, and then talk about being excited for The KO Show tonight. Rosenberg talks about how Austin is in great shape. The panel sends us to Matt Camp, who is outside of another part of the stadium with fans who are getting ready to enter the stadium. The fans are fired up and ready for WrestleMania. Kayla sends us to the WrestleMania 38 set reveal video with Dude Perfect, Pat McAfee and Michael Cole.
WWE
Financial World

Roman Reigns and his relationship with Triple H

Triple H recently announced his retirement from wrestling, wowing fans and insiders alike. The Game had gradually moved away from the ring in recent years, thanks to the advancing age and the desire to devote himself with greater commitment to his managerial role. The 14-time world champion has personally contributed...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Update On Shane McMahon’s Status For WrestleMania 38

We’re only a few days away from the Show of Shows and some of the biggest names in the business will be in the Dallas area for the WrestleMania festivities this weekend. It was recently reported that Shane McMahon will be in attendance for WrestleMania, but Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that there are currently no plans for him to be part of the show.
WWE
PWMania

Video: Bianca Belair Wins RAW Women’s Championship At WrestleMania

Bianca Belair is your new WWE RAW Women’s Champion. Tonight’s WrestleMania 38 Night One event saw Belair defeat Becky Lynch to become the new champion. This is the first red brand reign for Belair. Lynch became champion on the October 22 SmackDown after a championship exchange with Charlotte Flair, who received the SmackDown Women’s Title. The exchange was done due to the WWE Draft. Lynch had won the blue brand title from Belair at SummerSlam last August, defeating her in a 26 second return match. Lynch held the red brand title for 161 recognized days.
WWE
PWMania

Charlotte Flair Defends Ronda Rousey From Fan Backlash

Charlotte Flair did an interview with CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri and here are the highlights that were passed along:. Charlotte Flair did not grow up a pro-wrestling fan:. “I didn’t grow up a WWE fan. I didn’t grow up a wrestling fan. Everyone just assumes because my dad is who he is. I didn’t get in the business until super late. It’s more just about respect. Like when I had my match against Trish at SummerSlam, it wasn’t the inner child in me, it was more what Trish meant to the business, and she came back to want to wrestle me, so I have to live up to her expectation. So it’s never like a little kid moment. It’s more like these moments that cause pressure.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WrestleMania Week Notes On Asuka And Bayley

Bayley and Asuka are among the wrestlers who WWE brought to Dallas for WrestleMania 38 Weekend. There’s no word on if WWE has plans for Asuka or Bayley to return this weekend, or at the post-WrestleMania RAW on Monday, but PWInsider reports that they are in town. They are not booked for any WrestleMania Panels at Superstore Axxess, so it remains to be seen why they were brought in.
WWE
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Results – April 1, 2022

– The WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Michael Cole welcomes us to WrestleMania SmackDown. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal: Apollo Crews, Commander Azeez, Erik, Ivar, Damian Priest,...
WWE
Wrestling World

Chelsea Green has received several offers

On a recent episode of SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio, Dr. Britt Baker DMD and Chelsea Green joined Dave LaGreca for a special interview. WWE recently released Chelsea Green due to more budget cuts. Her release, and that of many others, came as a shock to the WWE Universe and the pro-wrestling industry.
WWE
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Embarrassing Jeopardy! Moment

According to the famous 1980s commercials, Bo Jackson knows a lot of things, but it became clear on Jeopardy! last night that not everyone knows Bo. The dual-sport superstar was the subject of a clue in the “Multi-Sport Athletes” category during Wednesday’s edition of Jeopardy!, but none of the three contestants correctly guessed Jackson’s name.
ComicBook

WWE's Becky Lynch Says Charlotte and Ronda Match Main Eventing WrestleMania Would Be 'Token Gesture'

Becky Lynch will defend her Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38 against Bianca Belair, a story that's been building ever since last year's SummerSlam. That event delivers a major shock as Lynch returned and defeated Belair in a heel-like move in around 30 seconds. Ever since they've been going back and forth and keeping the feud alive and now it all leads to this match. In a new interview with BT Sport's Ariel Helwani, Lynch was asked how she feels about Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey's match going on after their match, and regardless of where on the card they end up, Lynch doesn't feel like it will stack up to her match. And if it's the main event, she feels it will only be a token gesture.
WWE
MiddleEasy

Teddy Atlas Praises Thor Bjornsson For Beating Eddie Hall In Boxing Match: “He Showed The Edge There”

Teddy Atlas had a lot to talk about, regarding one of the ‘biggest’ spectacles the sport of boxing has ever seen. And no, he’s not talking about Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor. Instead, he’s recapping an event with athletes three times their size. ‘The heaviest boxing match in history’ would come a few weeks ago, with Hafthor (Thor) Bjornsson taking on Eddie Hall.
