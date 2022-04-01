ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two children stabbed in Hill District

By Kdka News Staff
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 1 day ago

UPDATE 4/1/22 11:48 A.M. - Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert issued the following statement on the increased violence in the city of Pittsburgh:

"I have been profoundly troubled by the recent spate of violent crimes in the City. In a matter of five days, there have been three shootings that have taken the lives of three young people, aggravated assaults, multiple shots fired, and now, two children, two young boys, have suffered critical stabbing injuries."

"While the number of violent crimes has been rising around the United States since 2020 and the onset of the pandemic, this is an oversimplified explanation. This is unacceptable in Pittsburgh. This is not reflective of the city we know and love. People are clearly hurting."

"As the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, we strive daily to work with all of our communities to build a safer, more equitable city for everyone. Our officers will investigate all crimes, but we are also there to help, listen, and connect people with valuable social services before a crisis occurs. We urge citizens to utilize Pittsburgh Police as a resource. We are here to help."

"We need to do this together. We need to look out for one another and take care of one another. Only then will we begin to heal the deep trauma that is at the root of violence."

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

UPDATE 4/1/22 11:23 A.M. - NewsRadio KDKA's Shelby Cassesse was at the press conference at police headquarters Friday morning.

Commander Richard Ford credited the father and first responders for saving both lives.

"The actions of the father probably saved the child's life like bringing him to the station, as opposed to waiting to call somebody to respond," Commander Ford said.

"The officers are equipped with the medical knowledge and things that they can use to render aid to that child, as well as the other child, which I personally believe, based on the information, that they assisted in saving both of their lives."

He also said investigators are now interviewing both parents and a third family member, but no charges have been filed.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Two children were stabbed in the Hill District section of the city.

A father of one of the victims went to the Zone 2 police station before 7 a.m. with his son. Officials transported the child to a hospital.

Officers, alongside the father, went to a home on the 200 block of Dinwiddie Street to find a second boy that also was stabbed. Medics transported him too.

Mayor Ed Gainey was on the Marty Griffin Show calling for unity in the face of violence.

“We need everybody to stop this cycle of violence. No matter what city you live in, they are going through it. We’re all going through it right now. It’s going to take all of us to come together, because there’s not one size fits all. It doesn’t exist.”

Both children are in critical, but stable condition, according to police.

UPDATE 4/1/22 6:33 P.M.

Police have arrested and charged Sydnie Jefferson in connection to the stabbing.

Jefferson is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of criminal homicide, two counts of endangering the welfare of children, and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Jefferson is being held at Allegheny County Jail and is the mother of the two young victims.

Be sure to listen live and follow KDKA NewsRadio on Facebook and Twitter for the latest news and updates.

Comments / 5

Optik Nurv (Espanto)
1d ago

then stop dividing people along racial political and ideological lines. media has become toxic. it has us convinced that our neighbors harbor ill intent.

Reply
2
