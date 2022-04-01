ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Mobster guilty of killing 3 escapes federal custody

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QNHMO_0ewSmKrX00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A New York mobster who killed three people and attempted to kill two others has escaped from federal custody.

The Bureau of Prisons website says Dominic Taddeo escaped on March 28.

The 64-year-old pleaded guilty in 1992 to racketeering charges that included the killings of three men during mob wars in the 1980s.

Stay on top of breaking news and weather with the FOX8 mobile app.

A federal judge in western New York denied Taddeo’s request for compassionate release last year.

Taddeo had been imprisoned at a medium-security lockup in Florida before being transferred to a residential halfway house in February.

A Bureau of Prisons spokesperson did not immediately return a call seeking information about Taddeo’s escape.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
FOX8 News
FOX8 News

29K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

6M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Daily Mail

New York mafia hitman who killed three and attempted to gun down two others in the 1980s escapes from federal custody in Florida one year before he was due to be released

A New York mobster who worked as a hitman for La Cosa Nostra, killing three people and attempting to murder two others, has escaped from federal custody after recently being moved to a halfway house, according to the Bureau of Prisons. Dominic Taddeo, a hitman from a Rochester-area crime family,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Sherri Papini is released from jail on $120,000 bond after her arrest for faking 2016 kidnapping

A Northern California woman who was arrested last week for allegedly faking her own 2016 kidnapping and lying to federal agents has been released from jail.A federal judge allowed Sherri Papini, 39, to be released after her family posted a $120,000 bond on Tuesday. Ms Papini must undergo psychiatric treatment and surrender her passport as conditions of her release.Wearing a gray hoodie and keeping her head down, Ms Papini ran out the doors of the jail in Sacramento and, embraced by friends or family, dashed to a car past a throng of reporters and photographers shouting questions.During a virtual detention...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Augusta Free Press

MS-13 gang member pleads guilty to conspiring to kill Mexican Mafia inmate

The last of five federal prisoners charged with conspiring to kill a fellow inmate at United States Penitentiary-Lee pleaded guilty today to federal charges related to the attempted murder. Carlos Alfredo Almonte, a.k.a. “Rabioso,” 31, pleaded guilty today to conspiracy to commit murder, attempt to commit murder, assault of an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Florida, NY
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
State
Florida State
City
Rochester, NY
KRQE News 13

Sister of murder suspect pleads guilty to federal crimes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The woman whose car was used in the high-profile murder of Albuquerque mother Jackie Vigil has pleaded guilty to crimes of her own. Investigators say Elizabeth Talamantes’ brother, Luis Talamantes-Romers, shot and killed Vigil while driving his sister’s Jeep. While investigation the murder, they found both were in the country illegally. Investigators also […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racketeering#Ap#The Bureau Of Prisons#Fox8 Mobile#A Bureau Of Prisons#Nexstar Media Inc#Wghp
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Mail

Mexican cop who helped traffic more than $1BILLION in cocaine for the Sinaloa Cartel and reported to El Chapo's business partner sentenced to LIFE in prison by federal court in Texas

A former Mexican police officer was sentenced to life in prison last week by a Texas court for aiding the Sinaloa Cartel in trafficking $1 billion of cocaine to the United States. Arturo Shows Urquidi, 50, was a member of the Chihuahua state police before he joined the ranks of...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MLive

Open-mouth kiss passed drug balloon to inmate, gets woman 2 years in prison

A Tennessee woman was sentenced yesterday to two years in prison for passing drugs to an inmate during an open-mouth kiss in 2017. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Lisa Montpelier, 48, of Johnson City, Tennessee, was sentenced to 24 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
San Angelo LIVE!

Tim Vasquez Guilty, Now in Custody of U.S. Marshals

LUBBOCK, TX — At approximately 2:15 p.m., the jury announced they had reached a verdict in the trial of Timothy Ray Vasquez. The jury had deliberated for about 6.5 hours since Wednesday afternoon at the George Mahan Federal Building in Lubbock, Texas. Details the verdict were revealed at trial in Lubbock at 2:30 p.m.. The jury foreman said the verdict was unanimous on all counts. Count 1: Receipt of a bribe: Guilty Count 2: Honest Services Mail Fraud: Guilty Count 3: Honest Services Mail Fraud: Guilty Count 4: Honest Services Mail Fraud: Guilty The next step is the judge will issue a…
LUBBOCK, TX
Reason.com

Police Seized Almost $10,000 From Him. A Court Ruled He Had No Right to an Attorney.

In April 2015, police in Indiana seized almost $10,000 from Terry Abbott after he was arrested for selling drugs to a confidential informant. Cops used a process known as civil forfeiture, allowing them to proceed with pocketing those funds prior to securing a criminal conviction. Naturally, Abbott attempted to challenge that action in court. But he lost his attorney—as the money he would use to pay for that counsel had been taken by the state.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy