Man found dead in South Boston after fight, shooting

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WFXR) — Police are investigating after a man was found dead at a South Boston apartment complex Thursday night following reports of shots fired.

According to the South Boston Police Department, just before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, they were notified about a shooting at Westside Village Apartments on Sinai Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, the department says they found 32-year-old Lamar Ballou of South Boston, lying in the parking lot near Building 9 at the apartment complex. He was already dead and appeared to be shot multiple times.

In addition, numerous empty pistol cartridges were reportedly found at the scene.

Police say they believe Ballou was involved in a fight with at least two other people right before he was shot.

The department says investigators have spoken with several neighbors in the area and are currently following multiple leads in this homicide case.

If you have any information about this deadly shooting, you are asked to contact the Halifax County Crime Line at 434-476-8445. Callers may remain anonymous.

