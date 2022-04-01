ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Boston, VA

Man found dead in South Boston after fight, shooting

By Colleen Guerry
WFXR
WFXR
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3luQqt_0ewSjnVx00

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WFXR) — Police are investigating after a man was found dead at a South Boston apartment complex Thursday night following reports of shots fired.

According to the South Boston Police Department, just before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, they were notified about a shooting at Westside Village Apartments on Sinai Road.

Halifax Co. fights around high school, trailer park under investigation

When officers arrived at the scene, the department says they found 32-year-old Lamar Ballou of South Boston, lying in the parking lot near Building 9 at the apartment complex. He was already dead and appeared to be shot multiple times.

In addition, numerous empty pistol cartridges were reportedly found at the scene.

Police say they believe Ballou was involved in a fight with at least two other people right before he was shot.

TRACKING CRIME ACROSS VIRGINIA

The department says investigators have spoken with several neighbors in the area and are currently following multiple leads in this homicide case.

If you have any information about this deadly shooting, you are asked to contact the Halifax County Crime Line at 434-476-8445. Callers may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 0

Related
WESH

Two arrested after missing man found dead in car trunk

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff's Office have arrested two people after a missing man was found dead in his car trunk. Melvin Wilcox, 39, had been missing from the Elon Road area of Pine Hills before he was found late Friday night. Johnny Wesley...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Halifax County, VA
Crime & Safety
South Boston, VA
Sports
City
Halifax, VA
County
Halifax County, VA
City
South Boston, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
South Boston, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Sports
Halifax County, VA
Sports
truecrimedaily

3 arrested after Indiana man found dead in a ditch near the highway

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (TCD) -- Two women and one man were taken into custody after a 30-year-old man was found dead in a ditch near a highway. According to WANE-TV, on Monday, March 14, at approximately 12:45 p.m., an Indiana State Trooper discovered the body near State Road 14. The victim was reportedly identified as Curtis Thomas, and Indiana State Police deemed his death "suspicious."
WHITLEY COUNTY, IN
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting
The Independent

Texas man arrested after telling police he had stored son’s body in kitchen since 2018

A Texas man has been arrested by police after they discovered the skeletal remains of a person suspected to be his son being kept in the man’s kitchen, the New Boston Police Department announced.Police arrived at the home of David McMichael, 67, on Tuesday, as they’d received a call to perform a welfare check on a man residing in the 1200 block of South Merrill in New Boston, Texas.When Mr McMichael answered the door, the officers asked the man if he knew why they were there. The 67-year-old then replied, according to police, that “Mr McMichael advised them it was because he had a body in his kitchen”.The man, police said, later explained that the body was allegedly his son’s, who had died in May 2018, nearly four years earlier.The police have not confirmed if the human remains found in McMichael’s kitchen are in fact his son’s, Jason McMichael, but the body has since been taken to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for autopsy and further identification.The 67-year-old Texas man was charged with abuse of a corpse and is being held in Bi-State jail.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WSET

Cause of death, new details revealed in the murder of Lynchburg woman

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — New details are emerging about the murder of a Lynchburg woman. On Friday morning, 41-year-old Leonard Eugene Blackwell Jr. appeared in Lynchburg General District Court in connection to the death of 37-year-old Clarissa Devon Jones. Police say Jones was found dead at the bottom of...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WRIC TV

Woman killed in overnight shooting at Maisonette Apartments

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman has died after being shot at a Chesterfield apartment complex overnight, police say. Chesterfield police officers responded to Alfalfa Lane shortly after midnight, at the Maisonette Apartments just off Route 1. They found a female victim with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she later died.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
cbs19news

Man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 rape on Madison Avenue

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Portsmouth has been sentenced to life in prison on multiple charges, including rape, in Charlottesville. Forty-one-year-old Lenny Riccardo Dortch was sentenced to two life sentences in prison on charges of rape by force and abduction with the intent to defile. He was...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WFXR

WFXR

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
928K+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy