ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Len Rome’s Local Health: What is brain fog?

By Len Rome
WYTV.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WYTV)- We brought this up recently: the long term affects of the coronavirus and we mentioned brain fog. Let’s talk a little bit more about that. While “brain fog” is not a medical condition, it’s a term we...

www.wytv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Harvard Health

What’s behind post-COVID brain fog?

As a neurologist working in the COVID Survivorship Program at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, I find that my patients all have similar issues. It’s hard to concentrate, they say. They can’t think of a specific word they want to use, and they are uncharacteristically forgetful. Those who...
PUBLIC HEALTH
World Economic Forum

Scientists find a link between Alzheimer's disease and sleep patterns

US scientists have found evidence in mice that the cells which help keep the brain healthy and prevent Alzheimer’s disease follow a circadian rhythm. Our circadian rhythm is a natural, internal process that follows a 24-hour cycle. It controls everything from sleep, digestion, appetite and even immunity. Disruption to...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Fog#Short Term Memory#The Fog#Local Health#Wytv#The Mayo Clinic
deseret.com

The long COVID-19 symptoms no one’s talking about

Bedridden COVID-19 patients are more at risk for anxiety and depression more than one year after their infection, according to a new study. What they found: A new study, published in The Lancet Public Health, found feelings of depression and anxiety can last about 1.5 years after experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms.
MENTAL HEALTH
Healthline

How Long COVID May Bring on Lung, Heart, and Brain Complications

Recent studies show that coronavirus infection can cause long-term symptoms affecting multiple organs. Shortness of breath, fatigue, and “brain fog” are among the most common symptoms of long COVID. Research into the mechanisms of long COVID and possible treatments is ongoing. Infection with the novel coronavirus could lead...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Febby Erdexon

10 Subtle Signs You Could Have a Heart Problem

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. It is important to be aware of the early signs of heart trouble so that you can get treatment before it's too late. In this blog post, we will discuss some of the most common early signs of heart disease. If you experience any of these symptoms, make an appointment with your doctor right away!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Medical News Today

What is the link between alcohol and Alzheimer's disease?

Excessive alcohol use may put a person at risk of developing certain health problems relating to the brain. This may increase the likelihood of developing Alzheimer’s disease. Around. American adults drink to excess, and almost half of the United States population drank alcohol in 2020. Excessive drinking can cause...
DRINKS
scitechdaily.com

Does Nerve Damage Contribute to “Long-COVID” Symptoms? Is It Treatable?

Almost all post-COVID neuropathy appears due to infection-triggered immune dysfunction that is potentially treatable. During the COVID-19 pandemic, some people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus continue to experience “long-COVID” symptoms persisting at least three months after recovery from COVID, even after mild cases. These include difficulty getting through normal activities, faintness and rapid heart rate, shortness of breath, cognitive difficulties, chronic pain, sensory abnormalities, and muscle weakness. A new study led by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and the National Institutes of Health suggests that some patients with long-COVID have long-lasting nerve damage that appears caused by infection-triggered immune dysfunction.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

What is aphasia?

Actor Bruce Willis is taking a break from acting and his family announced on social media Wednesday that the 67-year-old has been diagnosed with aphasia. "Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," the family said. "As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."
CELEBRITIES
MedicalXpress

Kids with rare autoimmune disease show these symptoms before blood clots

Each year, around two of every 100,000 American adults receive a new diagnosis of antiphospholipid syndrome, or APS, an autoimmune disease known to cause inflammation and recurring, potentially fatal, blood clots. The number of children with APS is likely much smaller but unknown—and for kids with the disease, it's often not identified until destructive clotting has already occurred.
MICHIGAN STATE
womenworking.com

What are Thyroid Eyes? Warning Signs and What to Do

Often, the first warning sign of thyroid disease is fatigue and changes in weight. However, for some, the trouble might begin in the eyes. According to the Cleveland Clinic, sometimes eye troubles are what motivate a person with thyroid disease to seek treatment before their diagnosis. The symptoms of thyroid...
CLEVELAND, OH
Medical News Today

What causes shortness of breath after eating?

In April 2020, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requested the removal of all forms of prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) ranitidine (Zantac) from the United States market. They made this recommendation because unacceptable levels of NDMA, a probable carcinogen (or cancer-causing chemical), were present in some ranitidine products. People taking prescription ranitidine should talk with their doctor about safe alternative options before stopping the drug. People taking OTC ranitidine should stop taking the drug and talk with a healthcare professional about alternative options. Instead of taking unused ranitidine products to a drug take-back site, a person should dispose of them according to the product’s instructions or by following the FDA’s.
HEALTH
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Peripheral Nerve Problems Linked to Future Dementia

Having peripheral nerve function problems — that is, sensory or motor impairment in the lower legs — was linked to a higher risk of developing dementia among older adults, according to a new analysis published in the journal Neurology. People with diabetes are at greater risk for cognitive...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

The link between rheumatoid arthritis and vasculitis

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an inflammatory condition that affects the joints, but it can move to other parts of the body. When RA affects the blood vessels, health experts call it rheumatoid arthritis vasculitis (RV). Vasculitis refers to inflammation of blood vessels. RV is a rare but potentially serious complication...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
KARK

Dizziness myths and facts

(Baptist Health) – Dizziness is a word that can describe a number of physical symptoms—light-headedness, unsteadiness, and feeling like you’re going to faint or that you’re spinning. Find out how much you know about the different kinds and causes of dizziness. True or false: In most...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
UPI News

Abnormalities in brain scans linked to binge eating disorder in kids

Children who binge eat may be hardwired to do so: New research reveals they have abnormalities in regions of the brain associated with reward and inhibition. People with binge eating disorder have frequent episodes of eating large amounts of food and struggle to control the behavior. Those with the disorder are at increased risk for obesity, metabolic syndrome, heart problems and suicidal thoughts.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy