Dead And Company Announce Summer 2022 Tour With Gillette Show

Click here to read the full article. The shocking news of Taylor Hawkins’ death is just beginning to reverberate around the world, and little is known beyond what the Foo Fighters released in their public statement. “Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family,” they wrote, “and we ask that their privacy by treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.” When Hawkins died, the Foo Fighters were in Colombia preparing to play at the Estéreo Picnic festival on the same bill as the Strokes, J. Balvin, and the Libertines. Their last gig with the drummer took...

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO