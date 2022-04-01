ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, NY

How To: Get a Permit to Parade, Race or Have a Walk-a-Thon in Huntington

By Pam Robinson
Road races, walk-a-thons and parades fill the spring, summer and fall calendars around Huntington.

To be able to take a crowd onto the town’s streets, a permit is required. Among the rules are a requirement to provide insurance, agree to pick up and return traffic safety cones to the town’s Highway Department, obtain approval from the 2nd Precinct Suffolk County police, and notify residents along the route of the event two weeks beforehand.

All forms for the event must be submitted to the Highway Department at least 45 days in advance.

The application is available here.

