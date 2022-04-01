Bristol police blotter

Doris (Greenier) Aronne, 92, of Bristol, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2022, at Ingraham Manor. Doris was born in Bristol, where she graduated from Bristol High School in 1948. She was the daughter of the late Lenwood and Angie Greenier. Doris was the sweetest and most friendly person you could ever meet and had a generous giving heart. She could strike up conversations with anyone she encountered. Doris enjoyed many simple pleasures and routines and was very creative. She had wisdom beyond her years and almost always had an answer for every question. Her faith in God, life, and her loved ones kept her going for so long. Doris lived independently until a few years ago with the assistance of many helping hands from family and friends. Doris is survived by her loving children Liz Morin, Thomas Morin, and Tracey Morin (daughter-in-law); along with her sisters Aline Town and Marie Chesley; her eight grandchildren; and one treasured great-grandchild. Doris was preceded in death by her husband Frank Aronne; her children James Morin Jr., and Candace (Morin) Gwilt, her brother Bill Greenier and her sister Dorothy (Greenier) Marquis. A Mass of Christian Burial for friends and family will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Saint Gregory Church, 235 Maltby St., Bristol. There will be a private burial at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Arrangements are being handled by O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol. To leave a message, or condolence for the family, please visit www.obrien-funeralhome.com .

BRISTOL, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO