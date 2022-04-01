ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Bristol police blotter

Bristol Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAntonia M. Abbenante, 36, 83 Vista Dr., East Haven, operate/parks unregistered mv. Esmeralda Crespo, 30, 89 Davis Dr., Bristol, evade resp-injury/prop damage, left turn...

www.bristolpress.com

BBC

Six men jailed after 'major' South West drugs operation

Six men have been jailed after nearly 4kg (9lbs) of drugs were seized during a police operation. The three-year investigation, known as Operation Decode, was led by Avon and Somerset Police, with Wiltshire Police and Devon and Cornwall Police. During the operation some £60,000 in cash and significant quantities of...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Bristol Press

Bristol man pleads not guilty in workplace violence incident

BRISTOL – A city man has pleaded not guilty to a felony assault charge stemming from an incident involving workplace violence. Mohammed Aziz, 41, of 116 Sixth St., entered his pleas during a proceeding last week in New Britain Superior Court, where he faces charges of first-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace – the former of which is a felony.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol man convicted in bank robbery admits to probation violation, exposes self to nine years in prison

BRISTOL -- A city man convicted in a knifepoint bank robbery and later of violating his probation could be looking at as many as nine years in prison. Kevin Vontell, 58, of no certain address in Bristol, was granted a short continuance during a hearing on Tuesday in New Britain Superior Court. He is due back in court next Tuesday, when he could face sentencing after admitting to violating his probation during a previous proceeding.
BRISTOL, CT
City
Bristol, CT
City
Waterbury, CT
Bristol, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Wethersfield, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
East Haven, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol officers say goodbye to former police dog

BRISTOL – Bristol police on Monday had to say goodbye to perhaps the most loyal type of partner one will have in law enforcement: a K-9. “Sadly,” Bristol police Chief Brian Gould said Tuesday, “members of the Bristol Police Department gathered to say goodbye to one of our police K-9s. K-9 Murphy was a valued member of the Bristol Police Department team.”
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Former Southington DTC treasurer charged with larceny

SOUTHINGTON – Former Southington Democratic Town Committee Treasurer James Sinclair was arrested Thursday after about $400 in donations to the DTC were not deposited to the group. Police said Sinclair, 42, turned himself in on one count of sixth-degree larceny – a misdemeanor. He is free on a promise...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Maple Avenue in Bristol reopens following two-car crash

BRISTOL – Part of Maple Avenue was closed Thursday morning after a car crash. Police said the accident was reported in the area of 354 Maple Ave., around 8:20 a.m. At that time, they advised motorists traveling in this area to seek alternate routes. According to police, the two-car...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Roy J. Taggett Jr.

Roy J. Taggett, Jr., 87, of Bristol, beloved husband of Nadine (Jandreau) Taggett, died on Friday, (March 25, 2022) at Yale/New Haven Hospital. Roy was born in St. Francis, ME on Dec. 18, 1934 and was a son of the late Roy Taggett, Sr. and Alphena (Michaud) Taggett. He was raised in St. Francis before enlisting to serve in the United States Army being stationed in Germany during the Korean War. He then moved to Bristol where he worked for B & W Manufacturing Company retiring in 1996. He enjoyed fishing, working in his yard, and volunteering for veteran events. He was a member of the Franco-American War Veterans and a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Parish attending St. Ann Church.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Dominic 'Dom' Thomas DiVenere

Dominic ‘Dom’ Thomas DiVenere, born in 1931 in Bristol to Vita Carmella (Pedone) DiVenere and Thomas DiVenere, passed away peacefully with his wife Rae by his side, on March 28 in. Naples, FL. Dominic graduated from Bristol High School in 1949 where he was voted “class heartbreaker,” and...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Alice Fallo

Alice Fallo, 82, reunited with her husband Ed (Ettor) Fallo on March 23, 2022. She was born in Hartford, the daughter of the late Roy Bosworth and Dorothy Smith Taft, and grew up in Bolton. She graduated from Manchester High School and then the New Britain General Hospital School of Nursing.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Bristol Press

Tracy L. Tacinelli

Tracy L. Tacinelli, 55, of Bristol, beloved wife of Matthew Tacinelli, died on Friday, (March 25, 2022) at home. Tracy was born in Bristol on Oct. 19, 1966 and was a daughter of James Scelza of Thomaston and Linda (Proudman) Laviero of Bristol. A lifelong Bristol resident, she graduated from St. Anthony Grammar School and Bristol Central High School Class of 1984 where she was president of DECA and was a member of the volleyball and track teams.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Nancy (Langer) Webster

Nancy (Langer) Webster, 78, of Bristol, widow of David J. Webster passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022 surrounded by her family. Nancy was born July 14, 1943 in Bristol, Conn., daughter of the late Henry and Helen (Mulhern) Langer. Prior to her retirement she was employed as a secretary for Memorial Blvd School, Bristol. She was a parishioner of St. Matthew Church, Forestville. Nancy loved her husband, kids and grandkids, and also loved camping and traveling.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Mildred (Miller) Boisvert

Mildred (Miller) Boisvert, 75, of Bristol, beloved wife of Robert A. Boisvert, died on Tuesday, (March 29, 2022) at home surrounded by her family. Mildred was born on Oct. 21, 1946 in Bristol, and was the youngest of three daughters of the late Edward and Elizabeth (Manke) Miller. A lifelong...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Conrad L. Clavette

CLAVETTE, Conrad L. of Southington, passed away suddenly on Monday, March 7, 2022 while vacationing in Orlando, FL. Conrad was born Jan. 24, 1946 in Bristol, a son of the late Paul E. and Nora A. (Dube) Clavette. Conrad was predeceased by his loving wife Elaine, brother Normand and sister...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Doris (Greenier) Aronne

Doris (Greenier) Aronne, 92, of Bristol, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2022, at Ingraham Manor. Doris was born in Bristol, where she graduated from Bristol High School in 1948. She was the daughter of the late Lenwood and Angie Greenier. Doris was the sweetest and most friendly person you could ever meet and had a generous giving heart. She could strike up conversations with anyone she encountered. Doris enjoyed many simple pleasures and routines and was very creative. She had wisdom beyond her years and almost always had an answer for every question. Her faith in God, life, and her loved ones kept her going for so long. Doris lived independently until a few years ago with the assistance of many helping hands from family and friends. Doris is survived by her loving children Liz Morin, Thomas Morin, and Tracey Morin (daughter-in-law); along with her sisters Aline Town and Marie Chesley; her eight grandchildren; and one treasured great-grandchild. Doris was preceded in death by her husband Frank Aronne; her children James Morin Jr., and Candace (Morin) Gwilt, her brother Bill Greenier and her sister Dorothy (Greenier) Marquis. A Mass of Christian Burial for friends and family will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Saint Gregory Church, 235 Maltby St., Bristol. There will be a private burial at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Arrangements are being handled by O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol. To leave a message, or condolence for the family, please visit www.obrien-funeralhome.com .
BRISTOL, CT
The Independent

Former Leicestershire Police chief found dead at home

Leicestershire Police’s former chief constable has been found dead in his home nearly two weeks after retiring from the force.Simon Cole, 55, who served in policing for more than 30 years, was found at his home address in Kibworth Harcourt, Leicestershire, on Wednesday.His death has been referred to the coroner, Leicestershire Police said. No further details have been released.Temporary Chief Constable Rob Nixon said: “It is hard to put into words how devastating this news is for the entire force who loved and respected Simon. Our hearts go out to his family at this difficult time and we will support...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bristol Press

Southington police joining initiative against distracted driving

SOUTHINGTON – Southington police have joined a national campaign to make the roads safer from what has become one of the leading causes of crashes: distracted driving. Local police on Tuesday announced they are taking part in the “U drive. U text. U pay.” campaign in April. The initiative is generally done in two parts, with the latter taking place in the fall.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

BRISTOL BITS: 15 years ago this week

Bristol Bits rewind - Jack Denehy 15 years ago this week. I received a note from Beryl C. Harrigan dated March 24 and I found it typical of one of our fine admired longstanding Bristol resident. It read, in part:. “A little over a week ago, I got a phone...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

State Elections Enforcement Commission will investigate claims Cara Pavalock-D'Amato doesn't live in her district; Pavalock-D'Amato accused Patton, Hahn of stalking her

BRISTOL – The State Elections Enforcement Commission has voted to investigate the claim by Democratic Town Committee Chair Morris “Rippy” Patton that Rep. Cara Pavalock-D’Amato doesn’t live in her district. Pavalock-D’Amato denies these allegations and has filed a complaint with the Bristol police department, accusing Patton and former city councilor Greg Hahn of stalking her.
BRISTOL, CT

