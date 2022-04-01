ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

'I want justice served:' No arrest yet in fatal I-85 shooting

By Kara Fohner, The Gaston Gazette
 1 day ago

On March 25, Christina Michaels held a memorial service for her 19-year-old son, Uriah McCree. The funeral was streamed online, and more than 7,000 people watched.

While she feels as if her son's death was acknowledged, a part of her also wondered if her son's killer was among the viewers.

"You can believe whoever killed him watched that," Michaels said.

Uriah McCree was driving on I-85 on the evening of March 22, headed toward Kings Mountain to play video games with a friend, when he was shot by someone in another vehicle, Michaels said.

On Wednesday, eight days after the 2020 Kings Mountain High graduate's death, nobody had been charged. Michaels is frustrated — she had no answers when she buried her son, and now she is waiting, hoping for the cold comfort that an arrest would bring.

"I just want people to know that, like, he has a grieving family at home, a mother that is mourning the loss of her first child, that needs answers. We need closure. We need to be able to heal from this," she said. "We need to know who done this to our child. I want justice served. Whoever killed my child will kill again if he is not caught."

She said that people have been laughing about her child's death on social media, and while she is trying to have hope that someone will go to prison for her son's death, she's afraid nobody will be charged.

"I know that I have to have hope that they're going to catch these people. I'm just worried and afraid that they're not," she said.

Meanwhile, McCree's younger siblings remain devastated. In a recent interview, McCree's 8-year-old sister, Unitie, cried silently in the background as her mother talked to reporters.

"They don't understand why their brother was murdered and killed, you know. I mean, what could I tell them?" Michaels asked.

In her last text message to McCree, about 20 minutes before he was shot in the face, Michaels told her son she loved him. Someone who was in the car with him when he was shot told her later that he had read that text before he died. Now, she asks that those who know what happened to her son come forward. Justice for her family would mean seeing her son's killer behind bars, she said.

"Prison to me is not good enough. Of course, you know, you want a life for a life. But at least if they're locked up, they're off the streets. … They can't kill anyone else's child out here. He could have easily had his brother and his sister in the car with him," she said.

Reporter Kara Fohner can be reached at 704-869-1850 or at kfohner@gannett.com. Support local journalism by subscribing here.

