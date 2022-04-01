Rangers vs Celtic: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

In a massive game for the Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund will host RB Leipzig at their iconic Westfalen stadium. BVB and Leipzig still have a ton to fight for this season, as both teams really need all the wins they can get until the end of the season. Borussia is just six points behind the mighty Bayern Munich, as they can capitalize on some poor play by the Bavarian team in the last few weeks. On the other hand, RB Leipzig is barely holding on to the fourth spot in the Bundesliga, the last one that guarantees Champions League football next season. Surprise of the season SC Freiburg has the same amount of points as them, but RB Leipzig has a much better goal difference. Coming into this game, both teams need this win to get closer to their goal of the title or Champions League football.

UEFA ・ 21 HOURS AGO