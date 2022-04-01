ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

FORECAST: Isolated, scattered showers throughout the day

Eyewitness News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Mark Dixon said the rest of Friday would be breezy with isolated showers. Here is his Friday noon forecast. Meteorologist Mark Dixon says...

www.wfsb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

New Storm System Will Lead To Change In Weather Pattern

An early spring cold snap that has made it feel more like late January than late March will be followed by the arrival of a new storm system that will lead to a return of more seasonable temperatures. The cold snap continues Tuesday, March 29 with sunny skies, temperatures in...
ENVIRONMENT
WETM 18 News

Snow Showers Continue into Monday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 27TH: 49° AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 27TH: 26° SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:59 AM SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 7:27 PM Sunday started off with temperatures only in the 20’s and snow flurries. The high was in the low 30’s. Throughout the day there were some bands of snow and strong winds which is why special weather statements were […]
ENVIRONMENT
Eyewitness News

FORECAST: Storms on the horizon for Thursday evening

Meteorologist Connor Lewis tracked the potential for unsettled weather on Thursday night. Here is his Thursday noon forecast. Forecast: Warmer tomorrow, but also unsettled with late-day rain/storms!. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. A potent storm system brings much needed rain to CT, then behind it seasonable weather for the weekend...
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

STORM WATCH: Gusty winds, scattered storms possible overnight

Warmer temps moved into the area, but they also brought along gusty winds and storms. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will see rain develop, and it will be heavy at times. Some scattered thunderstorms are also possible up until about midnight with some heavy rain and gusty winds.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Dixon
goodmorningamerica.com

Severe weather heading toward Northeast

Another winter storm has begun to roll in and will soon hit the Northeast with strong winds, rains and a potential blast of snow. With low temperatures and heavy rains hitting the Washington, D.C., metro area, the D.C truckers convoy will not be circling the beltway Wednesday. From Philadelphia to...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Thunderstorms#Meteorologist
WESH

Strong, stormy weather to dampen weekend plans in Central Florida

Strong storms in Central Florida that are expected to last through most of the weekend could disrupt your plans. Periodic showers and storms will begin late Thursday, along with an average high of 91 degrees and windy conditions. Record heat in some locales is possible. Thursday's storm threat is a...
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Forecasters warn of more dangerous weather for storm-weary areas

A volatile weather system tracking west to east across the United States is threatening to bring an outbreak of severe weather to a wide section of the Gulf Coast region hit hard by a tornado outbreak last week, as well as for an area farther to the north that includes Mississippi and Tennesee valleys on Wednesday, AccuWeather forecasters warned.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Windy And Cold Monday With Scattered Snow Showers

DENVER (CBS4) – A strong cold front moved across metro Denver early Monday morning with gusty winds behind it from the north. After a high of 66 degrees on Sunday in the Mile High City we will spend most of the day today in the 30s. We are expecting scattered snow showers off and on through the day, especially between the mid-morning and early afternoon hours. Accumulations will be light and mostly confined to grassy areas. Locations north of Interstate 70 won’t see much snow. The heaviest totals in the Denver area will be in the foothills of Jefferson County and on the Palmer Divide in Douglas County and Elbert County. Those areas are under a Winter Weather Advisory. Conditions will be worse over the eastern plains and in south-central Colorado today where we could see the wind and snow create tough driving, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. White-out conditions will be possible in some areas. It will stay windy at times and cold on Tuesday and we will have the continued chance for some light snow showers. Warmer weather arrives on Wednesday and that trend will take up into the upcoming weekend.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NBC Washington

Showers, Isolated Thunderstorms Possible in DC Area Saturday

Wintry weather walloped the Washington, D.C., area just a week ago, but this Saturday might feel closer to summer — complete with humidity, warmth and potential for storms. Storm Team4 also has a heads up for anyone with allergies: Tree pollen is high in the D.C. area. Some showers...
ENVIRONMENT
WFLA

Isolated showers overnight, mild and sunny Sunday afternoon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Today was gorgeous, warming into the mid 80s for the afternoon. Tonight we will see building clouds and temperatures cooling down to 68° overnight. We may see a few showers and storms fire up late this afternoon into the evening in eastern Polk and Highlands counties, but the will drift further […]
TAMPA, FL
Eyewitness News

FORECAST: Winter temperatures make a comeback today

Meteorologist Scot Haney tracked a small band of snow that caused some big problems around 9:30 a.m. on Monday. Meteorologist Scot Haney tracked a small sliver of heavy snow around 9 a.m. on Monday. Updated: 10 hours ago. Meteorologist Scot Haney tracked a narrow band of snow that moved through...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy