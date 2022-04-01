FORECAST: Isolated, scattered showers throughout the day

DENVER (CBS4) – A strong cold front moved across metro Denver early Monday morning with gusty winds behind it from the north. After a high of 66 degrees on Sunday in the Mile High City we will spend most of the day today in the 30s. We are expecting scattered snow showers off and on through the day, especially between the mid-morning and early afternoon hours. Accumulations will be light and mostly confined to grassy areas. Locations north of Interstate 70 won’t see much snow. The heaviest totals in the Denver area will be in the foothills of Jefferson County and on the Palmer Divide in Douglas County and Elbert County. Those areas are under a Winter Weather Advisory. Conditions will be worse over the eastern plains and in south-central Colorado today where we could see the wind and snow create tough driving, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. White-out conditions will be possible in some areas. It will stay windy at times and cold on Tuesday and we will have the continued chance for some light snow showers. Warmer weather arrives on Wednesday and that trend will take up into the upcoming weekend.

DENVER, CO ・ 12 DAYS AGO