A Central Maine man is dead and his female passenger is injured following a crash on Thursday night. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, 22 year old Brad Daggett, of New Sharon, was driving his 2010 F-250 pickup truck on Route 225 (also known as Rome Road) in Rome at just after 8 o'clock last night. He reportedly lost control of the truck and the vehicle left the road. The truck struck several trees and it rolled several times before coming to rest on its side.

ROME, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO