Cars

Oil Change Every 3K Miles? You Might Be Throwing Your Money Away

By Braden Carlson
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

If you're changing your oil every 3,000 miles on a modern car, you're basically burning money. Here are some other maintenance items you may be doing too...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 108

Karl Nelson
1d ago

even though your oil may last up to 10,000 miles, every engine burns oil. I see vehicles come in right on time for oil changes with no oil on the dipstick. if you are going to follow longer oil change intervals, for God's sake CHECK YOUR OIL ONCE IN A WHILE!

Reply(15)
44
Laura Pen
1d ago

I bust the service advisor at the dealership every time I go in for an oil change- they put a 3500 mile reminder sticker on the windshield, owners manual says 5,000. They stand there stuttering when I'm done- did you use synthetic or conventional? The owners manual says 5,000- your sticker says 3500. Did you not use the factory reccommend oil? 🤔 I know- shouldn't go to the dealership, but they gave me 100,000 miles worth of free oil changes and tire rotations when I bought it.So while it's still under manufacturer warrantee, I let them do the service so they have the record if the engine blows up.

Reply(7)
15
Bucanero Del Caribe
1d ago

I change mine at 7k with full synthetic oil and a good filters k&n or Napa Gold 🥇 and CVT transmissions fluid every 30k to remove the metallic shave. antifreeze every 50k and sparkplug every 75k and never had car problems only my daughter crashes them😁🤣🤣🤣

Reply
8
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

86K+
Followers
26K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

