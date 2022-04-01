Oil Change Every 3K Miles? You Might Be Throwing Your Money Away
If you're changing your oil every 3,000 miles on a modern car, you're basically burning money. Here are some other maintenance items you may be doing too...www.motorbiscuit.com
If you're changing your oil every 3,000 miles on a modern car, you're basically burning money. Here are some other maintenance items you may be doing too...www.motorbiscuit.com
even though your oil may last up to 10,000 miles, every engine burns oil. I see vehicles come in right on time for oil changes with no oil on the dipstick. if you are going to follow longer oil change intervals, for God's sake CHECK YOUR OIL ONCE IN A WHILE!
I bust the service advisor at the dealership every time I go in for an oil change- they put a 3500 mile reminder sticker on the windshield, owners manual says 5,000. They stand there stuttering when I'm done- did you use synthetic or conventional? The owners manual says 5,000- your sticker says 3500. Did you not use the factory reccommend oil? 🤔 I know- shouldn't go to the dealership, but they gave me 100,000 miles worth of free oil changes and tire rotations when I bought it.So while it's still under manufacturer warrantee, I let them do the service so they have the record if the engine blows up.
I change mine at 7k with full synthetic oil and a good filters k&n or Napa Gold 🥇 and CVT transmissions fluid every 30k to remove the metallic shave. antifreeze every 50k and sparkplug every 75k and never had car problems only my daughter crashes them😁🤣🤣🤣
Comments / 108