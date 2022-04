Chris Brown is getting ready to drop off his new song “Warm Embrace” on April 1. The R&B star put fans on notice that in two weeks, his latest single, “Warm Embrace”, will be ready and available to them. The 32-year-old singer was excited to share the news on Twitter on Monday with the caption, “New single “Warm Embrace” Friday, April 1st!” Chris Brown added a copy of the cover art which featured a colorful psychedelic image of a couple lovingly intertwined.

MUSIC ・ 18 DAYS AGO