Summerville, SC

Flowertown Festival kicks off Friday in Summerville

By Tim Renaud
 1 day ago

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Flowertown Festival will kick off Friday afternoon in Summerville.

The festival opens at 9:00 a.m. on each day of the festival and runs from Friday to Sunday.

Hundreds of arts and craft vendors and food are featured during the festival along with fun for the entire family.

Organizers say the annual event raises money for the Summerville Family YMCA – proceeds pay for scholarships used to help those who cannot afford the Y’s fees.

Road closures will be put into place between 7:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. for the duration of the festival.

• S. Main St. from W. Richardson Ave. to W. Carolina Ave.

• S. Gum St. and S. Magnolia St. will be used to divert traffic.

• Secondary streets between S. Main St. and S. Magnolia St. will also be closed.

