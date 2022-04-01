ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, CA

Nation's oldest park ranger retires at the age of 100

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Calif. — The nation’s oldest active park ranger is hanging up her Smokey hat at the age of 100. The National Park Service says Betty Reid Soskin...

