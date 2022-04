CHEYENNE – It didn’t take long for Cheyenne Central to find success at the plate Friday afternoon. Behind a six-hit first inning, the Lady Indians took a 10-1 lead into the second frame. They quickly turned it into a 26-1 victory over Cheyenne South in the conference portion of the doubleheader. It was the first meeting of the season between the teams, and the game ended after five innings because of a 15-run mercy rule.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO