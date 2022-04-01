ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Joe Shaughnessy staying focused ahead of Motherwell clash

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4arfe2_0ewSbKpK00

St Mirren captain Joe Shaughnessy insists there is no major pressure on his side as they look to turn the tide on last season’s last-gasp disappointment and seal an elusive top-six place.

Saints were on their way into the top six for the first time since 1985 before Hamilton’s Kyle Munro netted an 89th-minute equaliser against them in the final match before split.

The Buddies then discovered that Glenn Middleton’s 86th-minute winner for St Johnstone had sent the Perth side into the upper half in their place.

There is a different dynamic about this term with the club’s post-New Year push taking them back into contention before the departure of Jim Goodwin caused some upheaval.

Saints go into their penultimate game before the split a point off the top six, level with Saturday’s opponents Motherwell.

Speaking of last year’s drama, Shaughnessy said: “That was a hard one to take in the last couple of minutes, but we didn’t do enough in previous games before that Hamilton game to put ourselves comfortably in the top six.

“It’s a similar situation in that we could have made it easier for ourselves but I’m sure all the teams are feeling the same at the minute. No-one has really grabbed their opportunity and gone on a run and made certain of their places in the top six.

“It’s just a case of going out there and playing as well as we can and hoping to come out on the other end of it this season.”

The Irish defender, whose side host Rangers the following weekend, added: “We need to win at the weekend really. It’s got that feeling, end of season, big game, it’s all we have got left to play for now so it’s a massive game for us.

“There is not any big pressure. It’s not like anyone should be nervous going out there. You go out and play the game and we will prepare for it as well as we can.

“If we win we are not guaranteed top six anyway. There is no mad pressure, we will go out, put in a good performance and hopefully come away with the right result.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
newschain
newschain

48K+

Followers

127K+

Posts

15M+

Views

Follow newschain and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
newschain

David Martindale still focused on top six despite defeat

Livingston manager David Martindale insisted his side can still secure a place in the top six of the cinch Premiership but admits they need results elsewhere to go their way. Livi lost 1-0 to St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park on Saturday, Callum Hendry scoring the only goal of the game in the third minute from the penalty spot after he was adjudged to have been caught by Jack Fitzwater’s elbow as they challenged for an aerial ball.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Joe Shaughnessy
Person
Jim Goodwin
Person
Glenn Middleton
newschain

Motherwell revive top-six hopes with much-needed win over St Mirren

Motherwell revived their top-six hopes with a first cinch Premiership win since Boxing Day as St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson suffered a 4-2 defeat on his Fir Park return. Connor Shields scored a double as Well came from behind to jump to fifth in the table with a trip to Livingston to come before the split.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motherwell#Rangers#Irish
newschain

Jim Goodwin frustrated as wasteful Aberdeen held by Dundee

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin was left to rue a succession of missed chances that cost his side dear in their cinch Premiership 2-2 draw against Dundee at Dens Park. The Dons twice took the lead through Calvin Ramsay and Ross McCrorie but were pegged back each time by goals from Jordan McGhee and Danny Mullen.
SOCCER
newschain

No new worries for Port Vale ahead of Mansfield clash

Port Vale appear to have no fresh injury problems ahead of Tuesday’s Sky Bet League Two home clash with Mansfield. Vale defender James Gibbons is out due to ankle ligament damage suffered earlier this month. Defender Dan Jones (hamstring) and goalkeeper Lucas Covolan (back) are also sidelined, along with...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Dundee United hold out for draw at Hibernian to boost top six hopes

Dundee United held firm in the second half to secure a 1-1 draw away to Hibernian and take a huge step towards sealing their place in the top six of the cinch Premiership. The Tannadice side – backed by 2,000 travelling supporters – seized an early lead through Ross Graham before being pegged back right on half-time by an equaliser from Hibs debutant Harry Clarke.
SOCCER
The Guardian

Tottenham v Newcastle: match preview

Newcastle have made major inroads into staying in the Premier League but will not feel totally safe just yet. A nine-point gap from danger is healthy, though, and Eddie Howe will feel confident his side can add to that if the sloppy, fragile version of Tottenham line up in north London. On the other side of the coin he could be biting his nails fairly quickly if the side that blasted Everton away 5-0 turn up against the Toon. The carrot of knocking Arsenal off fourth spot on goal difference, for a day at least, could incentivise a mauling but Antonio Conte’s side have been impossible to predict this season. Graham Searles.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Derek Adams takes ‘great confidence’ from first win of second Morecambe stint

Boss Derek Adams was a happy man after seeing his side pick up three vital points in their quest to avoid relegation to Sky Bet League Two. The Shrimps ended a 12-match run without a win thanks to an excellent performance against Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s Burton, who were second best for most of the game and could not get into the match after Conor Shaughnessy was sent off in the 43rd minute for a foul on Dylan Connolly.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
127K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy