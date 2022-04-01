ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Where to find best Middle Eastern food in Indiana

By Izzy Karpinski
 1 day ago

Middle Eastern is a type of cuisine you might fall-afel in love with if you like aromatic spices and flavors. The region is arguably best known for dishes like shawarma, hummus, falafel, and tabbouleh.

If you’re a first timer that may be intimidated by the names of such exotic-sounding dishes, you could always have some falafel in pita bread and think of it as a sandwich reimagined.

Now are you ready to try the best Middle Eastern restaurant in all of Indiana?

Milktooth named one of ‘America’s best brunch spots’

According to Yelp , you have to head to Michigan City’s Chickpea. Some of the restaurant’s most popular dishes are chicken shawarma, orange blossom lemonade, and falafel bowls.

Yelp made the list of the best Middle Eastern restaurant in each state by ranking businesses on factors like total volume and ratings of reviews. The company says all businesses on the list have a passing health score as of March 29, 2022.

To see the best Middle Eastern restaurant in all 50 states, check out the full list .

