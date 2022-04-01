ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Hogs Host Defending National Champions For 3 Games

By Otis Kirk
fox16.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will host Mississippi State, the defending national champions, this weekend for a three-game series beginning tonight at 6 p.m. No. 2 Arkansas (19-4, 5-1) and Mississippi State (16-10, 3-3) will be televised on the SEC Network tonight. Last season the Bulldogs overcame being swept early in the season...

www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas basketball loses another player to transfer portal

Mike Neighbors and the Arkansas women’s basketball team aren’t losing much heading in 2022-23 and the head coach had established fairly well a rotation by the time the Razorbacks made the NCAA Tournament. Elauna Eaton was part of it, but after committing to the Hogs coming out of Nettleton in northeast Arkansas in the Class of 2020, the one-time state High School Player of the Year is moving on. Eaton entered the transfer portal over the weekend after playing in 28 games, averaging 3.5 points in 14 minutes per in her redshirt freshman season. She missed her first year on campus because of an ACL injury. She was the No. 41 player in the country out of Nettleton and picked Arkansas over Ole Miss, LSU, North Carolina State and USC. The only player Arkansas was guaranteed to lose off its NCAA Tournament team of 2021-22 is guard Amber Ramirez, who led the team in scoring with 15.4 per game. Now, Eaton joins junior center Destinee Oberg in the transfer portal.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas sophomore guard KK Robinson to enter transfer portal

LITTLE ROCK — A national Top 50 recruit coming out high school two years ago, Arkansas sophomore Khalen “KK” Robinson said via Twitter on Friday that he will enter the transfer portal. Robinson (6-0 guard, Bryant) appeared in 19 of Arkansas’ 37 games in 2021-22, averaging 1.5...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
On3.com

4-Star OL Olaus Alinen dives into his final four

After moving from Finland to Connecticut, Olaus Alinen has become one of the top prospects in the country. The 6-foot-6, 311-pound offensive tackle out of Windsor (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School is the No. 218 prospect in the On300 and he is coveted by some of the top programs in the country.
FOOTBALL
WNTZ

LSU Baseball falls in Game One vs Auburn, 6-5

BATON ROUGE, La. – Auburn erased a 2-0 deficit with a six-run fifth inning Thursday night and held on for a 6-5 win over No. 12 LSU in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. Auburn improved to 18-8 overall, 4-3 in the SEC, while LSU dropped to 18-8 overall and 3-4 in conference play. The […]
AUBURN, AL
WAFB

No. 21 LSU drops series opener to No. 12 Kentucky

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 21 LSU (22-12, 3-3 SEC) dropped the opening series game against No. 12 Kentucky (22-8, 3-3 SEC) 5-3. The Wildcats used a three-run sixth inning to take down the Tigers on Friday, April 1 at Tiger Park. Shelbi Sunseri (5-3) got the start for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Kingsport Times-News

No. 1 Vols take SEC series opener over ’Dores

NASHVILLE — The top-ranked Tennessee baseball team opened its three-game Southeastern Conference series with Vanderbilt by booming its way to a 6-2 victory Friday night at Hawkins Field. The Vols (25-1, 7-0) won their program-record 17th straight game, eclipsing the mark from the 1994 season. Luc Lipcius got Tennessee...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lady Vols victorious against Arkansas

Tennessee defeated Arkansas Friday in Fayetteville. Rebeka Mertena picked up the clinching victory as the Lady Vols defeated Arkansas, 4-3, at Billingsley Tennis Center. Mertena, the nation’s No. 44 player, defeated the Razorbacks’ top player, Tatum Rice, in thee sets, prevailing 6-0, 4-6, 6-4. Tennessee (10-6, 4-4 SEC)...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Fans get chance to play Topgolf inside the home of the Razorbacks

Maybe you can’t throw a football over those mountains like Uncle Rico, but knocking a golf ball onto the grass at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium is a good second choice. Arkansas football fans will have an opportunity to do just that in May when the Topgolf Live Stadium Tour hits Fayetteville. The event, which runs May 5-8, will give fans an opportunity to play the game from the confines of the home of the Hogs. Adult tickets are $75 and student tickets are $45. As many as six players can reserve a single bay. DWRRS is one of four – right now – college football stadiums scheduled to host the tour. Ole Miss, Auburn and Penn State will also get an opportunity. The pop-up event allows golfers, regardless of skill level, to try their mettle at hitting targets on the stadium grass from 60 and 140 yards off the tee. Those seeking a deeper Hogs experience can purchase Razorback Experience tickets for $180 per player. Those tickets include a football locker room tour.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Division 1-6A baseball up for grabs

Who is the favorite to win the Division 1-6A baseball title? The answer is even murkier than I once thought. Entering tonight’s games, Grenada, Oxford, Starkville and Tupelo are all 2-2. Grenada took two of three from Oxford last week, then lost its series opener against Tupelo on Tuesday. Starkville took two of three from Tupelo, then lost to Oxford on Tuesday.
TUPELO, MS

