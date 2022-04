There's a new ruler of the sea in town, and the waves followed her straight to the red carpet. Jodie Turner-Smith attended the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday in a Gucci dress made of teal silk satin that ruffled against the red carpet like waves crashing on the beach. Beautifully tailored, the asymmetrical gown featured a puff sleeve to the right and an oversize ruffle detail across Turner-Smith's left shoulder. Like water trickling down a fountain, the expertly placed ruffles led our eyes all the way around the backless gown to the satin train flowing behind her.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 20 DAYS AGO