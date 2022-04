(Area) Cases of COVID-19 are at their lowest figures in more than a year in the United States, but experts warn to be watchful for future variants spiking another wave. While we are in a, quote, good spot right now, it’s also a good time to be prepared if cases rise again, and that means getting the COVID-19 vaccine or booster. Dr. Scott Curry, assistant professor of medicine at Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, points to the data of COVID-19 cases in rural America.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 36 MINUTES AGO