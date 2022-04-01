ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

PET OF THE WEEK: Ariel

Bristol Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAriel is still wearing her “winter boots!” She’s modeling a lion haircut due to arriving at the Connecticut Humane Society with matted and knotted fur. This 10-year-old kitty was nervous when she first started meeting her...

103.3 WKFR

Tiny Trixie, 2-Years-Old, Is The Perfect Couch Potato Companion

Do you wish you had an animal that would just sit around with you and binge-watch t.v. all day? Then Trixie would be the perfect companion. Trixie, our guest for Dog Days, is about 2 years old. She's a little camera shy and seems to have a slight aversion to men. At least, when she first meets them. She had no problem immediately running up to me (a woman) but, it took Dana sitting on the floor at a distance for a few minutes before Trixie felt comfortable.
MICHIGAN STATE
Wbaltv.com

Sweet dog needs new home

Time now to find a good home for a pet in need. Joining us is Alexa Jones from BARCS animal shelter introduces us to a dog in need.
PETS
WETM

Pet of the Week: Geronimo, Animal Care Sanctuary

EAST SMITHFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Today’s Pet of the Week from the Animal Care Sanctuary is a total sweetheart with enthusiasm and kisses to spare!. Geronimo, a five-month-old “gentleman” loves attention and loves just about everybody. ACS said despite having a lot of learning and growing left to do, he would do very well in a home with other dogs, cats, or kids. And he absolutely loves to give a good kiss, go on long walks and run around the yard. And because he’s so young and bright, he should be relatively easy to train; in fact, he already knows how to sit!
PETS
State
Connecticut State
My 1053 WJLT

Kentucky Dog Gets Goosed By Family Cat and It’s Hilarious [WATCH]

For twelve years, our first two pets, Ruby and Bob, have been best friends. We were worried when we found our cat, Bob, at the creek, about whether or not our dog, Ruby, would get along with her. Ruby, typically, wasn't fond of any other female animals. She is an Alpha female and wants no other female in the yard. But, it turns out that Bob was an exception.
ANIMALS
Syracuse.com

The 10 most popular dog breeds in US: Poodles leap into top 5

NEW YORK (AP) — Labrador retrievers are still tugging hardest on U.S. dog lovers’ heartstrings, but poodles just strutted back into the American Kennel Club’s top five most popular dog breeds for the first time in nearly a quarter-century. The club’s annual popularity rankings come out Tuesday,...
PETS
News 12

Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Southampton Animal Shelter on March 11

In this week's Paws & Pals, Southampton Animal Shelter presented four pets looking for their 'furever' homes. Introducing Franklin: This sweet 3-year-old Poodle mix has sadly had a tough life. He was hit by a car and suffered an injury to his right hind leg and had to get surgery. Franklin doesn’t let it slow him down, and he has a bright and peppy personality. He would do best in a quiet home with children 14 and older where he can be the only dog.
PETS
People

Rescue Flight Helps 21 Dogs — Including Puppies Saved from Slaughterhouse Truck — Find Love

Twenty-one rescue dogs are on their way to getting the happy homes they deserve after a traumatic start to life. According to a press release from Lady Freethinker, the animal rescue nonprofit helped coordinate a rescue flight with the World of Angels Foundation from China to Vancouver, Canada, for the 21 canines. Rescuers saved the dogs from dangerous situations across China, including the dog meat trade and puppy mills, reports Lady Freethinker.
ANIMALS
ohmymag.co.uk

This Mr Ugly of a dog shelter seeks a new home

Vincent, a five-year-old blind dog, has earned the moniker Mr Ugly at Blind Dogs Rescue UK, but he hopes to shed the title once he finds a new home in the UK. Volunteers lost hope that this sad puppy would find his forever family after he was dubbed Mr Ugly.
PETS
fcfreepress

Pets of the Week: Meet Gus and Pokey, pets of the week

Meet Gus and Pokey, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just three of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has lots of adorable pets who are looking for forever homes. While Lemon and Tangerine would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
KXAN

Best dog crate

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When it comes to training, a dog crate can be an indispensable tool. Dogs are den animals that require safe spaces to retreat, and a crate provides this for them. The best dog crates are comfortable and secure for your pet at every stage of their training journey.
PETS
KIX 105.7

11 Photos of Your Dogs and 1Cute Cat Photo

Wednesday, March 23, was National Puppy Day, and I asked you to show us a photo of your fur baby, puppy or not on our Facebook page. A big thank you to those who submitted a photo of their cute fur baby. If you haven't thought about getting a pet for yourself or your family there are some benefits to pet ownership you should know about.
SEDALIA, MO

