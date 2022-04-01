ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscars Producer Will Packer Says LAPD Was Prepared To Arrest Will Smith, But Chris Rock Declined

By Rivea Ruff
Essence
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWill Packer publicly spoke about what he describes as "a very painful moment" during his broadcast production of the 2022 Academy Awards. As rumors swirl about what happened backstage in the immediate moments after the now-infamous altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock during Sunday night’s live broadcast of the Oscars...

www.essence.com

Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Do That’

One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Ricky Gervais: Creator of ‘£76,000’ Oscars gift bags gives scathing response to comedian’s criticism

The creator of the Oscars gift bags, which Ricky Gervais strongly condemned, has hit back at the After Life star and called him a “hypocrite”.On Sunday (27 March), Gervais issued a scathing statement about the gift bags handed out at the ceremony, which are thought to be worth more than $100,000 (£76,000).The criticism came as part of the opening speech he imagined he would give had he been chosen to host the Oscars.“Hello. I hope this show helps cheer up the ordinary people watching at home,” wrote Gervais on Twitter. “If you’re unemployed for example, take some comfort in...
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Beyoncé’s Dancers Wore Braids In Honor of Venus and Serena Williams At The 2022 Academy Awards

With homage to the Williams sister's signature tennis court style, Beyoncé's dancers wore their hair in braids with beads. Mega-star, Beyoncé, opened the live telecast at the 2022 Academy Awards with an excellent rendition of her Oscar-nominated song “Be Alive” (for which she recieved a nomination for Best Original Song) from the Venus and Serena Williams biopic, King Richard.
TENNIS
Primetimer

Reports: Will Smith wasn't formally asked to leave the Oscars following slap of Chris Rock

In wake of the Academy saying that Smith was asked to leave but refused, several reports have emerged. Deadline's Anthony D'Alessandro and Dominic Patten report Academy President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson "had a discussion with Smith’s rep, bouncing around the idea of the then-pending King Richard Best Actor winner departing the Dolby Theatre. Smith’s rep approached the actor with the suggestion, and he reportedly told her via a well-placed source that night 'I want to make this right, I want to stay and apologize.'" According to Variety's Brent Lang, Matt Donnelly and Clayton Davis, "some Academy members expressed that they wanted Smith removed, but they also say that no formal or explicit ask was ever made. Another person familiar with the Academy said that Smith was asked to leave through an on-site representative. That call was made by Academy president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson, who, a source says, asked for Smith to leave the show instead of remaining in the auditorium for the rest of the telecast. Show producer Will Packer, sources inside the Dolby said, was the key to Smith remaining in his seat. In the roughly 30 minutes following Smith’s attack on Rock, before the award for best actor was presented, Packer walked out into the orchestra and conferred with Smith, according to two witnesses. Packer said that he and the production 'officially' wanted Smith to stay for the remainder of the show, according to one of the witnesses. Another source close to Packer denied that the producer urged Smith to remain."
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Chris Rock Breaks His Silence On Academy Awards Incident

‘I’m still kind of processing what happened’ Rock told a sold-out crowd on the Boston stop of his Ego Death standup comedy tour. With a wave of Monday-morning celebrity opinions and an ongoing discourse of Twitter hot-takes, there is only one opinion the public has not yet heard since the now-infamous Academy Awards incident that took place between Will Smith and Chris Rock during Sunday night’s Oscar ceremony broadcast.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Ashanti To Be Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

The award-winning singer, author, actress and executive producer will have her star dedicated in the category of Recording on Thursday, April 7, at 11:30 am PDT. Today, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced that award-winning musician Ashanti will receive the 2,718th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 7. Tichina Arnold and Ja Rule will assist in unveiling the star, along with Lupita Sanchez-Cornejo.
MUSIC
Essence

Megan Thee Stallion Is The First Woman To Perform A Rap Verse At The Oscars

She joined the cast of “Encanto” for their live rendition of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”. On March 27, Megan Thee Stallion gave a surprise appearance at the 94th Academy Awards. As the cast of the beloved animated film “Encanto” performed its hit song, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” the rapper appeared among the star-studded audience of the Dolby Theater and rapped a verse for the occasion.
MUSIC

