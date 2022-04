Freshman Cayce Kavakich struck out 15 in the circle and went 1-for-2 with a walk, double and two runs scored as Cedar Grove defeated Hanover Park, 3-2, in Cedar Grove. Kavakich allowed one earned run, seven hits and one walk for Cedar Grove (2-0), which scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead. She now has 30 strikeouts over her first two starts. Paige Scheid added two RBI and a run in the win.

CEDAR GROVE, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO